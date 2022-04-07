SELAH — Grant Chapman and James Hull were both 2-for-3 in Selah's 6-4 loss to Lynden in nonleague baseball on Thursday.
The Vikings, who dropped a 4-1 decision to the Lions on Wednesday, moved to 7-4 and will host CWAC leader Ephrata for a CWAC doubleheader on Saturday.
Lynden improved to 9-3.
Selah highlights - Game 1: Elian Peralta 2-3, Keaton Pitzer 2-3, Beau Benjamin RBI in 7th. Game 2: Grant Chapman 2-3, James Hull 2-3, Elian Peralta RBI single in 4th; Ryan Bair RBI single in 4th.
-
MEETINGS
YVC trio at Monday QBs
Yakima Valley College baseball coach Kyle Krustangel, softball coach Renae Koppenhafer and athletic director Ray Funk will be featured guests at the Monday Morning Quarterbacks luncheon next week.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.