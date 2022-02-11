CONNELL — Junior KK Bass hit four 3-pointers, scored 28 points and added five steals to lead Wapato's girls to a 75-37 victory at Connell in the SCAC district semifinals Friday night.
The eighth-ranked Wolves improved to 18-3 and will have a third matchup with West Division rival Zillah in next Saturday's district championship at Wahluke. Both teams will then move on to regionals.
Trinity Wheeler put together 21 points, four assists and four steals for Wapato.
In loser-out play Friday, Royal eliminated Naches Valley 64-60 and College Place defeated Kiona-Benton 49-30.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 21, Grunlose 4, Kenoras 5, Hamilton 0, Alvarado 3, Tilliquots 2, Garza 0, Espinoza 0, KK Bass 28, Crystal Colin 10, Goudy 2, Gonzalez 0.
CONNELL — Joy Thompson 10, Kiana Holst 14, Clyde 9, Jenks 2, Moore 2.
Wapato=18=20=18=19=—=75
Connell=6=9=13=9=—=37
Highlights: Wheeler 4 assts, 4 stls; Kenoras 8 rebs; Espinoza 6 rebs, 6 assts; Bass 5 stls.
-
ZILLAH 55, TOPPENISH 31: At Zillah, Mia Hicks scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Leopards to their third win over the Wildcats this season to clinch a regional berth.
Zillah (15-3) will face Wapato next Saturday for the district title. The Leopards won the first two meetings 56-50 and 59-57.
Toppenish will host Royal in a loser-out game on Thursday.
TOPPENISH — Meninick 4, Cuevas 0, B. Peters 2, Cisneros 0, Camacho 0, Hill 0, C. Peters 9, Sanchez 2, Norman 0, Jadyn Johnson 14, McCord 0, Landa 0.
ZILLAH — Widner 8, Mia Hicks 24, Garza 0, Flood 0, Esquivel 8, Garza 8, Gonzales 5, Oliver 3, Salme 3.
Toppenish=15=7=5=4=—=31
Zillah=17=18=6=14=—=55
Zillah highlights: Brynn Widner 13 rebs, 3 stls; Hicks 8 rebs, 6 stls.
-
BOYS
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 55, TRI-CITIES PREP 34: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly's double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds went with five blocks, three steals and three assists as the fifth-ranked Warriors won their 12th straight game with a decisive semifinal win. Luke Chafin chipped in 18 points.
Cle Elum (18-1) will face No. 5 Burbank (19-1), a 91-46 winner over Mabton, in next Saturday's championship game at River View.
In the first loser-out round, River View beat Goldendale 62-59 on Friday and White Swan will host Walla Walla Valley on Monday.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Scoring unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Luke Chafin 18, Singer 0, Joel Kelly 19, Johnson 0, Favero 9, Ellison 7.
Tri-Cities Prep=13=3=10=8=—=34
Cle Elum=12=15=13=15=—=55
Highlights: Singer 7 assts, 4 rebs; Kelly 12 rebs, 5 blks, 3 assts, 3 stls; Ellison 6 rebs.
-
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Wildcats drop pair
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Austin Hauck went 5-for-8 with a pair of home runs but Central lost the first two games of a four-game series at Cal State San Bernardino on Friday.
The Wildcats hit four home runs in the opener, a 12-8 loss, and Hauck scored the game-tying run in a 6-3 seven-inning loss before Central (2-4) gave up three runs in the sixth. Another doubleheader between the two teams is set for Saturday in San Bernardino.
Game 1: Cal State Bernardino 12, Central Washington 8. Highlights: Zach Berryman 2-5, hr, 3 RBI; Adam Fahsel 3-5, hr, 3 RBI; Austin Hauck 2-5, HR; Michael Peter 1-5, HR; Trevor Tripoli 2-4, 2b, 2 runs.
Game 2: Cal State Bernardino 6, Central Washington 3. Highlights: Hauck 3-3, hr, 2 runs; Austin Ohland 2-3, 2b, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.