MISSOULA, Mont. — Steven Johnson’s four-hitter powered the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak to a 6-2 victory over the Spokane Expos in the opening game of the Mavericks Memorial Tournament on Thursday.
The Pak plated three runs in the second inning to open an early 4-0 lead. Johnson went the full seven innings with five strikeouts.
Ryker Fortier drove in two runs and Eian Peralta had two hits for Yakima Valley, which improved to 15-1 and will play the host Mavericks on Friday in the late game.
Beetles handle Eastmont
WENATCHEE — Scoring eight runs in the final two innings, the Yakima Pepsi Beetles earned a 14-7 nine-inning victory over the Eastmont Strikers on Tuesday.
Jacob Rettig was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI and pitched seven-plus innings for the Beetles, who scored five runs in the top of the eighth and three more in the ninth to push their record to 8-11.
Yakima lost to the host Strikers 13-7 on Wednesday before heading to Portland for a four-day tournament.
Kaden Taylor doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs for the Beetles.
Yakima highlights: Jacob Rettig 2-4, 2 2b, run, 4 RBI; 7.1 IP; Kaden Taylor 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caleb Coscarart 2-3, run, RBI; Kobe Taylor 3 runs; J’Den Briones 1-5, 3b, run; Eddie Messer 1-3, run, 2 SB.
AWA 9-10, BASEBALL ADVANTAGE 5-4: At Davis, Morgan Rodriguez was 3-for-4, scored two runs and pitched three innings with four strikeouts in the opener for Baseball Advantage Prep on Wednesday.
BAP highlights — Game 1: Morgan Rodriguez 3 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 3-4, 2 runs; Tyrell Waddle 1-1, run, 2 SB. Game 2: Brian Alcazar 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Justus Barker 1-3, 2 RBI; Haven Sageal 3.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.
MEETINGS
English at QBs
Eisenhower track and field coach Phil English will be the featured guest at next week’s Monday Morning Quarterback Club luncheon.
The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
The QB Club will not meet on Monday, July 4, or any other day that week.
