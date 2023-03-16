Aliyah Finch literally owned the East.
Yakima Valley College’s freshman standout swept three East Region awards, including Most Valuable Player, for the recently completed basketball season.
The 6-foot post from Chelan averaged 19.1 points and 15.5 rebounds and, in addition to MVP, received freshman of the year and co-defensive MVP honors for the Yaks. The Central Washington commit led the entire NWAC in rebounding, which included two 30-plus games, and tied for second in scoring.
Amy Sokaitis of Columbia Bason was named the East’s coach of the year.
For YVC’s men, freshman Javonte Darrett earned second-team honors and sophomore Bright Kari made the all-defensive team. Kyson Rose of Walla Walla was named the East’s MVP.
The final four of the NWAC tournament will be played Saturday and Sunday at Columbia Basin, which advanced its men and women to the finals. The other men’s teams include Bellevue, Clackamas and Everett while the other women’s teams are Green River, Peninsula and Lane.
WCL BASEBALL Pippins bring back Villaflor, Maguire
With the roster continuing to take shape for this summer, the Pippins have added more players who already know their way around. While Gabe Villaflor and Beck Maguire had limited roles last year they are returning for a full season with utility skills on top of their specialties at catcher and infielder, respectively.
“Utility players are so valuable in the dog days of summer,” Yakima Valley manager Kyle Krustangel said in a release. “Both hitters can be used all over on the field, which will be huge when guys need rest or get hurt. Beck’s a true workhorse that puts countless hours in off the field, and when Gabe’s bat is hot, it’s very hard to keep him out of the lineup.”
Villaflor is entering his redshirt freshman year at Portland and played four years at The Bear Creek School in Redmond.
“I remember going to the SunDome and Yakima County Stadium as a kid,” Villaflor said. “Playing in Yakima is a full-circle moment for me, having my friends and family so close and able to watch me play is amazing for all of us.”
Maguire is in his third collegiate season at Whitman, where he is hitting .356 in the early season.
“I was really excited hearing I’d be coming back,” Maguire said. “I do want to make sure I stay in the moment, soaking it up and having a great time.”
A new addition for the Pippins will be pitcher Wyatt Adams, also from Whitman. Adams, a sophomore right-hander from Seattle in his second season with Whitman.
COLLEGES Rodriguez, Macias All-Americans
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Sunnyside graduate Aleyda Rodriguez and Sitlaly Macias of Wapato earned All-American finishes at the NCWA National Wrestling Championships last weekend.
Rodriguez, a freshman at Grays Harbor College, placed third at 116 pounds to help her team finish second.
Macias, a sophomore at Big Bend Community College, was fourth at 143 pounds with the Vikings finishing third. Macias also earned academic All-American status.
At the Northwest Conference meet prior to Nationals, Aleyda Rodriguez won the 116 title on her home mat and Big Bend’s Elize Rodriguez, a sophomore from Sunnyside, was the 123 winner. Macias was the 143 runner-up.
PARKER YOUTH Sunnyside PD receives grant
The Parker Youth & Sports Foundation awarded the Sunnyside Police Department a $1,000 grant earlier this week to purchase outdoor toys and sporting equipment.
“As the days get longer and weather gets better, more kids are out playing at our parks,” Sunnyside Police Chief Robert Layman said in a statement. “We want to encourage this positive behavior.”
The equipment will be used at various Sunnyside parks where kids play.
This grant is for crime prevention, supporting sports and community safety in the city of Sunnyside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.