LYNNWOOD — Kaden Haffner and Kobe Taylor pitched complete games and allowed just one earned run apiece as the Yakima Pepsi Beetles swept Lynnwood Rival Baseball 6-1 and 5-2 in a Senior Legion doubleheader Tuesday night.
Brodi Phillips and Caleb Coscarart had two RBI each in the opener with Haffner throwing a five-inning three-hitter.
Taylor struck out six in his four-hitter in the nightcap, which saw Eddie Messer and Kortez Kline both go 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Yakima improved to 11-19 and opened its annual Firecracker Wood Bat Classic Tournament against Eastside Baseball on Thursday. Results can be found at yakimaherald.com/sports or in the YH-R’s eEdition.
The six-team tournament, which runs through Sunday, also includes Lakeside, Lynnwood, Sawtooth Catch and the Vancouver Mavericks.
Yakima highlights — Game 1: Kaden Haffner CG, 5 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Teghan Moser 1-2, 2 runs; Caleb Coscarart 1-1, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Daniel Gomez 2 runs; Brodi Phillips 1-3, 2 RBI; J’Den Briones 2-3, run. Game 2: Kobe Taylor CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Brodi Phillips 1-3, 2b, run; J’Den Briones 1-2, 2b, RBI; Eddie Messer 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Kortez Kline 2-3, RBI.
Pak wins tourney tune-up
RENO — Erasing a 4-1 deficit with six runs in the fourth inning, the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak charged to a 9-6 victory over the Reno Knights on Wednesday.
The Pak (25-3) began defense of its title in the Josh Anderson Memorial tournament on Thursday.
Leadoff hitter Ryker Fortier was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two RBI for Yakima Valley.
YV highlights: Ryker Fortier 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson 2-4, run, sb; Derek Wolff 1-3, 2 runs, 1 IP, 2 K; Cade Gibson 1-1, run, RBI.
JUNIOR LEGION
Wednesday’s gamesKennewick Phantoms 3, Yakima Valley Peppers 0.
Yakima Valley Peppers 7, Kennewick Phantoms 6. YV highlights: Mason Bailey 2b, 2 RBI; Brendan Berk 2b, 2 RBI; James Hull 2 RBI, 2 runs; Conner Speer 2-3, 2 runs.
WCL
YV edged before homestandKAMLOOPS, B.C. — A walk-off home run by Zack Beatty on the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning sent Yakima Valley to an 8-7 loss Wednesday night at Kamloops.
Sam Olsson’s sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Connor Coballes put the Pippins ahead 2-0 early in the rubber game of a three-game series. They led until the fifth inning, when Tommy Green tripled as part of a three-run rally.
Yakima Valley answered with three of its own in the sixth, thanks to three hits and an error. Davis graduate Henry Gargus hit a two-out RBI double to extend the Pippins’ lead to 6-4 before they immediately lost it by giving up three more runs.
Spencer Shipman went 2-for-4 and hit a game-tying home run to start the seventh inning, but that would be Yakima Valley’s last hit of the night. Shipman moved from second base to the mound and worked a scoreless eighth before giving up Beatty’s blast over the center field wall.
The Pippins will start a six-game homestand Friday against Ridgefield, which beat Corvallis for the second straight day on Wednesday to move to within one game of first place in the South Division.
AUTO RACING
Tomahawk hits top seed
REDDING, Calif. — Wapato driver Derek Snelson raced his EFX Sports Tomahawk Jet Funny Car at the Redding Dragstrip on July 2 during Thunder under the Lites.
Racing twice against Jeff Atamian’s Jet Dragster, Snelson ran an elapsed time of 6.35 at 247 mph and 6.33 at 249 mph, setting both Top Speed and Low ET of the event.
