The All-State baseball feeder games will be held Tuesday at Naches Valley High School starting at 4:30 p.m.
Ten seniors will be nominated from the two eight-inning games for the All-State Series on June 25-26 and 15 will be selected to play in an all-star game against the Tri-Cities in Richland on June 2.
Here are the rosters for Tuesday’s feeder games:
Team A: Daniel Gomez, Eisenhower; JJ Montelongo, Sunnyside; Pablo Llamas, West Valley; Jacob Martinez, Sunnyside; Joel Godina, Toppenish; Kaden Ruggles, Zillah; Drew Johnson, West Valley; Cash Hailey, Connell; Brady Damron, Zillah; Trey Davis, Connell; Brodi Phillips, Eisenhower; Avery Dulude, Zillah; Damian Gama, Eisenhower; Logan Rodriguez, Sunnyside; Wyatt Johnson, Selah; Jake Vankemseke, Zillah; Conner Dailey, Selah; Christian Hettich, Zillah.
Team B: Kobe Taylor, East Valley; Kaden Taylor, East Valley; Austin Neil, Goldendale; Asher Lindgren, Moses Lake; Andre Garza, Othello; Rodrigo Garza, Othello; Chon Sauceda, Othello; Seth Olson, Moses Lake; Garren Gooler, Naches Valley; Carson Janke, Moses Lake; Caleb Parker, Kittitas; Matthew Sauve, Grandview; Easton Hyatt, East Valley; Michael Towner, Kittitas; Jackson Purcell, Moses Lake; Josh Robillard, Prosser; Blake Catlin, Kittitas.
MEETINGS
QBS to meet MondayThe Monday Morning Quarterback Club will hold its usual luncheon Monday although it is Memorial Day. The meeting begins at 11:45 a.m. in the Player’s Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
