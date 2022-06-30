WALLA WALLA — Tyler Frieders got revenge Wednesday night.
And that gave Yakima Valley’s pitching staff a much-needed lift.
After getting knocked around for nine earned runs and 11 hits at home against Walla Walla three weeks ago, Frieders shut the Sweets down with a dominant seven innings in the rematch and the Pippins rolled to a 9-3 victory at Borleske Stadium.
The former Yakima Valley College right-hander didn’t give up a hit until there were two outs in the fifth inning. His final line showed just four hits and two walks and he struck out four to push his season record to 2-1. The defense turned a double play to end his outing in the seventh.
For a staff laboring with a West Coast League-worst 6.64 earned-run average, it was the perfect medicine. The Pippins, who won Tuesday’s game 4-3, went for the series sweep and their first three-game win streak on Thursday.
While Yakima Valley’s offense plated plenty of runs, many of them were gifts. Not only did Walla Walla starter Dylan Matusoka walk five in four innings, the Sweets committed six errors, including five during the Pippins’ three-run sixth inning to open a 9-0 lead.
The Sweets eventually outhit Yakima Valley 7-6 but their defense — and Frieders — was their undoing.
Hank Dunn and Josh Davis scored two runs apiece for the Pippins, and Shayne Simpson was 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI. YV’s defense turned a third double play to end the game.
SENIOR LEGION
Pak falls 4-1 in Idaho
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Troy Shepard struck out 10 over six-plus innings to lead the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen to a 4-1 win over the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak on Tuesday.
Isaac Froula had two of the Pak’s three hits and Ryker Fortier had an RBI. Starter Luke Jenkins pitched four innings.
Yakima Valley (18-3) opened its Emily Harris Memorial Tournament on Thursday and will play a doubleheader on Friday at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Placing finals for the five-team tournament will be on Sunday.
WALLA WALLA BEARS 11-12, YAKIMA PEPSI BEETLES 10-2: At Walla Walla Community College, Teghan Moser was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI and Caleb Coscarart and Daniel Gomez also had two RBI in the first game for the Beetles.
Coscarart pitched five innings in the nightcap with eight strikeouts.
Yakima (9-17) plays two games at The Dalles, Ore., on Thursday.
Yakima highlights — Game 1: Teghan Moser 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caleb Coscarart 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Daniel Gomez 2-3, run, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Xander Smith 2 runs; Simon Johnston 2-4, 2 runs, SB, RBI. Game 2: Caleb Coscarart 5 IP, 1 ER, 3 hits, 7 BB, 8 K; J’Den Briones 2-3, run.
BASEBALL ADVANTAGE 5, PASCO 4: At Davis, Thane Denny’s provided the walk-off highlight with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Brian Alcazar allowed just one hit over six-plus innings and struck out seven while teammate Justus Barker was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
BA highlights: Brian Alcazar 6.1 IP, 1 hit, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Braden Albrecht 1-2, 3b, run; Dominik Martinez 1-3, 2b, run; Justus Barker 2-3, RBI; Thane Denny 1-3, run, RBI.
JUNIOR LEGION
WEDNESDAY’S GAMESYakima Valley Peppers 5-9, Kennewick Dusters 3-4. YV highlights — Game 1: James Hull 3-4, run; Jonathan Rominger 3-4, RBI, run; Mason Bailey 1-3, 2 RBI; Conner Speer 1-4, 2 RBI; Anthony Renteria 2-4, run. Game 2: James Hull 4-4, RBI, 2 runs; Mason Bailey 2-4, 3 RBI; Jonathan Rominger 2-4, RBI; Braden Kotzin 2-3, run; Brendan Berk 2-5, 2b.
TUESDAY’S GAMESYakima Valley Peppers 3-4, Kennewick Dusters 0-8. YV highlights — Game 1: Hudson Fries 4 IP, 3 K, 0 BB; Drew Benjamin 1-3, RBI; Anthony Renteria 1-3, RBI; Conner Speer 1-3, RBI; Mason Bailey 3-3, 2b, sb. Game 2: Mason Bailey 3-4, 2b, RBI, run; Jonathan Rominger 2-4; Justin Busey 1-1 RBI, BB.
