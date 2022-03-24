As April fast approaches so, too, does the central Washington racing season.
Renegade Raceway near Wapato is scheduled to makes its first noise next week with two days of Test & Tune events on April 2-3 and a week later the Gamblers Series gets underway. The ninth annual Spring Classic and first Summit Series races will be held April 23-24.
Renegade has a full slate with 20 weekends of racing scheduled through October. Two of the biggest events will come in late spring and early summer with the Dee Adams Memorial Fire and Thunder show on May 27-29 and Nitro Nights under the Lights on June 24-26.
Terry Holloway was the 2021 King of the Valley winner and Peter Oliviero captured the King of the Track title.
All racing information can be found at www.renegaderaceway.com
With Yakima Speedway shut down, the 53rd Apple Cup lives on at Tri-City Raceway, which will host a 125-lap main event on April 3 to launch the Northwest Super Late Model Series season.
Included on the preliminary driver list are Kaiden Anderson and Todd Connell of Yakima, Andy Beaman of Selah and Randy Marshall Jr. and Mike Longton of Moxee. Longton won the 2010 Apple Cup in Yakima. Former Yakima resident BJ Tidrick, now living in Kennewick, is also in the field.
Reigning NWSLMS champion Garrett Evans of Wenatchee will be inducted, along with Greg Biffle, into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame on June 9 at Sonoma Raceway.
The Racing Rascals Quarter Midgets will hold their first event at the Central Washington State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday. For more information on their season, visit www.yakimaracingrascals.com
