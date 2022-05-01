Suffering from Zoom fatigue while working remotely? Wishing your actual background could look as inviting as your virtual background? Then maybe it’s time to trade in your regular working-from-home routine for a working from a home-away-from-home refresh with our Remote Work Reboot.
Sleep
• Where should you stay? Located only a few minutes’ walk from the center of town, The Wesley offers its Walla Walla guests the perfect balance of a private retreat within the hub of downtown. Each suite in the Wesley features its own private bathroom and kitchenette.
Work
• Where should you work? For a more traditional office environment and amenities, get a day pass or extended membership at Kindling Coworking, located near the heart of downtown.
Exercise
• Where should you work out? Whether you prefer to start your mornings off strong, reset your mind and body midday, or burn off steam at the end of a day, Walla Walla has several fitness centers and studios that welcome drop-in guests:
Yoga: Before you head to work, get your morning workout in at Kaleidoscope Studios, which offers a variety of movement classes, including yoga and cycling. New member class passes may be a smart option for those opting for a more extended stay.
HIIT: Destination Community Fitness is a Crossfit-style HIIT gym. While DCF welcomes drop-in visitors from out of town, they do require that drop-in guests have previous experience with HIIT or Crossfit-style training.
Eat + Drink
• Breakfast/Work Session: It’s a weekday morning, and you are feeling energized after a quick walk to Coffee Perk, right off the First Avenue Plaza. Up at the counter, order yourself a hot latte and a toasted croissant sandwich, then settle into a comfy corner to open your laptop and hit the ground running! Coffee Perk offers both indoor and outdoor seating, with a comfortable vibe that invites guests to stay a while.
• Lunch (out): An authentically local Walla Walla experience requires a stop in to Sweet Basil Pizzeria. Whether you want to push through a productive working lunch or set the task list aside for a while, the Sweet Basil dining room offers a friendly dine-in environment with guest Wi-Fi.
• Lunch (in): For a day when you’ve hit a good workflow, start working from the comfort and privacy of your suite, order a hearty sandwich and a cup of the soup du jour from the Stone Soup Cafe for delivery. Because Stone Soup Cafe is only open Mondays-Fridays, most weekend visitors to Walla Walla don’t know what they’re missing, but a quick glance in the windows of the cafe during any weekday lunch hour will attest to what a staple this cafe is to the community.
• Craft your own farm-to-table dinner: While there are plenty of great restaurants in town, take a night to roll up your sleeves and craft your own farm-to-table meal featuring Walla Walla’s locally sourced produce or meats. Check out Butcher Butcher for great meats, cheese and charcuterie. On Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. (May to September), you can visit the College Place Farmers and Artisan Market for a range of locally sourced food and artisan crafts.
• Happy hour: After a hard day of work, unwind with some beers and camaraderie at Burwood Brewery, Quirk or 5 Dollar Ranch Brewing — many with pub trivia and food truck service to make a meal out of it. Whether looking for a cozy lounge to fend off the winter chill or seeking a sunny patio to soak in the golden hour light of spring, Marcy’s Bar and Lounge offers a well-curated seasonal cocktail and appetizer happy-hour menu.
Play
• What can you do for fun? Treat yourself to a midweek movie night at the Gesa Power House Theatre. Most Wednesday evenings, Gesa Power House Theatre hosts screenings of independent films or live cinema showings of the Royal Shakespeare Company productions. Check the calendar of events for what unique films or other productions will be showing during your stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.