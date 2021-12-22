Each year, Yakima Herald-Republic readers share their favorite holiday light displays around the Valley. Here are this year’s suggestions. To add a home to this list, go to www.yakimaherald.com/christmaslights.
Yakima
- 1041 E. Selah Road, Yakima. The tradition continues with a beautiful display with thousands of lights.
- 110 Four Hills Drive. More than a dozen inflatables.
- 142 Terrace Park Drive. Every year, this home brightens up the neighborhood with its holiday display.
- 218 N. 63rd Ave. An 8-foot Santa on the roof and a little of everything.
- 421 S. 67th Ave. A home with 5,000-plus lights.
- 6111 W. Yakima Ave. Santa, a giant present, reindeer, bows, and glowing trees.
- 66161 Appleview Road. Fun and festive display with lots of white lights and a bit of whimsy with “popcorn/cranberry” garland, candies and penguins.
- 7301 Perry St.
- 7307 Whitman Ave. Vintage Christmas with lights to music.
- 7809 Alexandria Court
Selah
- 108 E. Home Ave. See the lights dance to music.
- 303 Anchor Loop. From Santa to Baby Yoda.
- 1605 Selah Loop Road. Tune your radio to 95.5 and enjoy the 12 minute Christmas light show.
Moxee
- 8519 Beauchene Road Unit B. Reindeer and inflatables with music playing in the background.
Zillah
506 Schooley Road. A yearly tradition.
