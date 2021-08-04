A lightning storm that passed over the region Tuesday night set five wildfires on public land, including three small fires in the Cle Elum area, authorities said.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said the storm started three small fires on Washington Department of Natural Resources land in the Cle Elum area, and all are staffed with firefighters.
Fires also started on Forest Service-managed land in the Methow Valley west of the Lost River Resort, and on DNR land in the Methow Valley. Firefighters are in place.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest said an observation plane will fly over six reports of smoke along with any new incidents reported Wednesday morning.