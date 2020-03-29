From the outside, 3405 Hillside Place in Yakima looks like a normal single-family home.
But a walk past the garage, with its concrete driveway, gives the first indication that something about this place is different.
Instead of roses or azaleas, the landscaping hugging the house’s walls are cacti. Towering, prickly, beautiful cacti.
Beyond a gate and past a modest sign for Hillside Desert Botanical Gardens is a world apart: 13 raised gardens of varied cacti and succulents, with origins ranging from Arizona to South Africa.
The desert gardens are the result of more than 25 years of love and careful tending by the late Ron McKitrick, who passed away on Jan. 9 at age 83. They’ve delighted visitors from around the world, who have fond memories of their experiences at the garden and the man who created them.
Family, friends, and those who worked with McKitrick during his decadeslong career as a pharmacist remembered Ron as an insatiably creative, hard-working, and passionate individual, who loved square dancing, oil painting, and hiking with his wife, Jean.
He also loved cacti. Yakima native Bryan McKitrick, one of Ron’s five children, plans to take over the gardens to keep his father’s legacy alive.
Bryan said he and Jean are still figuring out logistics, from how to keep the beds free from weeds to details of continued public access to the gardens, which McKitrick allowed for free with a heads-up appointment.
A creative calling
Ron was born in Topeka, Kan., on Feb. 11, 1936, and was raised mainly by his grandparents, an aunt and an uncle. He moved to Yakima in 1942, where he grew up on a soft fruit ranch. He attended elementary school in Lower Naches in a one-room schoolhouse and later graduated from Naches High School, where he played in the band. He also played baseball for the school and American Legion baseball teams, according to his obituary.
He attended Yakima Valley College and Washington State University and graduated with a degree in pharmacology. He then went to work for about 40 years as a pharmacist at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital in Yakima.
Russ Myers, former CEO of Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, said Ron had a huge influence on the hospital’s pharmacy operations, as well as its students.
“A lot of students came through, and Ron was key in teaching people and interacting with patients and staff,” he said. “They loved him. He was amiable, easy-going, very intelligent and aware.”
Penny Myers, a pharmacy technician who worked with Ron, said he was a “light-hearted, fun guy to work with.”
Although Ron worked hard, Russ Myers said he also found time to talk about his gardens.
“He was very much into his cactus garden,” Russ said. “I remember thinking that was a little eccentric. But he opened up the gardens to the public, and it takes a special person to do that.”
Doug McKitrick, another of Ron’s sons, said favorite memories of his father included when Ron taught him how to pitch a baseball, and a fishing trip out to Lenice Lake when he was about 8 years old.
Doug said he felt at times, growing up, like he was competing for his father’s attention with his father’s multiple hobbies. One of those hobbies was growing dahlias. Another was learning how to make Tiffany glass lamps. Then came the oil paintings, of cougars and waterfalls and mountain ranges at sunset, dozens of which are on display in the McKitrick home.
“Whatever he did, he was all in,” Doug said. “He was a pretty artistic and talented person.”
Bryan McKitrick also remembered his father being busy during his childhood.
“He worked a lot,” he said. “My main memory of my dad is he was good at what he did, or he worked at it until he got good at it. But he was always there for me when I needed him.”
Friends and acquaintances who commented on Ron’s obituary said he was warm, friendly, caring, talented and patient. Several said they were impressed with Ron’s passion and willingness to share what he had learned about life and plants.
Bryan said those comments match up with what he feels about his dad.
“He should have been a teacher,” Bryan said. “He loved sharing everything he had learned over the years. He would stand and talk to people for hours at a time. ”
Bryan said he first started talking with his father about taking over the gardens about five years ago, when Ron had a heart attack and a triple bypass surgery. He said the topic resurfaced about three months ago, after Ron was diagnosed with leukemia and developed a staph infection.
“I told him I’d keep it going,” Bryan said. “I said, ‘I’m going to take care of this place like you’re watching me, Dad.’ And he said, ‘I will be.’”
A living legacy
The land at Hillside Place originally contained apple trees, which Ron pulled out and replaced with the cactus beds.
The gardens include agave plants, chollas, barrel cacti, prickly pears, yuccas, bitterroot and maihuenia, as well as a 10-foot Joshua tree.
In a interview with Yakima Magazine, Ron McKitrick said the idea for the gardens came from divine providence. It started as a hobby in 1981, with plants he purchased in 2-inch pots from the grocery store, and developed from there.
The half-acre of land, located in the rain shadow of the Cascade Mountains, proved hospitable for desert-dwelling inhabitants. Succulents and cacti crowd two greenhouses on the property, where they are sheltered from cold weather.
Doug said people came from all over the world to see the gardens, which were featured in American Gardener and Master Gardener magazines in 2008. Yakima Magazine also featured the gardens in a 2017 edition.
Bryan said that tradition continued up until Ron’s death.
“He had it together up until the end,” he said. “He remembered everything.”
Bryan said he’s picked up some tips about caring for cactus over the years. He learned they require very little water. In fact, when cacti drop pieces, he has to let those pieces dry completely before the plants will put out roots he can plant to become new cacti.
He learned how to remove their spines from his skin: using tweezers to pick out the long ones or running a razor gently over the skin to shave off finer hairs.
He’s learned the property’s electric bill during the winter months can reach up to $800, given the heaters in the greenhouses his father kept on constantly to keep the cacti warm enough.
He’s also learned more about soil than he ever thought he would. Cacti require a special combination, almost equal parts pumice, soil and sand, he said.
Most of the cacti were dormant during a March visit, but will soon bloom with the spring weather. A dead agave plant was visible in the middle of the gardens. Bryan said the plants send up stalks that reach several feet up to the sky to bloom only once before they die.
“This one bloomed last year,” he said. “But my dad loved the century plants, so I’m leaving this one. It’s a memorial to him.”