Local 4-H members, leaders, volunteers and sponsors were honored at the 75th annual 4-H Awards celebration Nov. 6 at the Yakima County Resource Center.
The Yakima County Leader of the Year plaque was awarded to Marcie O’Neal of Tieton for her outstanding dedication to 4-H, youth and community.
The Youth Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Victoria Gutierrez of Yakima for displaying strong leadership skills, mentoring youth, and representing 4-H with dignity.
Awards for community service were presented to the following 4-H clubs:
• The Inez Walter Perpetual Trophy was awarded to Sagebrush Riders 4-H Club, Selah, led by 4-H leader Lynette Haller.
• Lew Evans Memorial Trophy: First place to Harrah Humdingers 4-H Club, Harrah, led by co-leaders Barbara Harrer and Katie Newman.
• Public presentation trophies were awarded to outstanding presentations by youth members in a public setting. Seniors: first place to Jared Sheehan, Sunnyside, second place to Melissa Alberti, Outlook. Intermediate first place is Claire Sheehan, Sunnyside.
• Dennis West Memorial Judging and Dairy Judging: Top livestock judging accolades go to senior Hailey Shlosser, Sunnyside; intermediate Rylee O’Neal, Tieton; and junior Raygan O’Neal, Tieton. Top dairy judging accolades go to senior Jared Sheehan, Sunnyside; intermediate Andrew Sheehan, Sunnyside; and junior Jacob VanderMeulen, Grandview.
• “I Dare You” recipient for the most well-rounded 4-Hers were Jared Sheehan, Sunnyside; Claire Sheehan, Sunnyside; and Victoria Gutierrez, Yakima.
• The Washington State Grange and Honorary 4-H Leaders’ Council sponsored Clover Leaf Awards for 4-H Volunteer Leadership. Five years: Beth Jansen, Sunnyside; Lynn VanWieringen, Sunnyside; Katie Newman, Granger; Curt Robins, Selah; Jaime LeCuyer, Selah; Miranda Best, Selah; Dayna Day, Yakima; Jo Lou Catron, Yakima. Ten years: Shanna Ross, Zillah; Jennie Mathes, Naches; Matt Mathes, Naches; Ken Tolonen, Yakima; Margaret Morris, Yakima. Fifteen years: Robin Scott, Sunnyside; Leanne Logozzo, Moxee; Stephanie Funk, Zillah. Twenty years: Kim Lansing, Grandview. Twenty-five years: Robin Boucher, Yakima; Brenda Holbrook, Selah; Bonnie Abercrombie, Toppenish. Thirty years: Becky Johnson, Selah. Forty years: Kay George, Selah.
• Service Leader Awards were awarded to Art Ries, Yakima, for 35 years; Willard Mears, Grandview, for 42 years; Virginia Wolverton, Zillah, for 54 years; and Catherine Mears, Grandview, for 58 years.
• The 4-H Impact award went to Kim Lansing of Grandview for the most recorded volunteer hours.
• Certificates of Appreciation went to Dottie Record, AAA Washington-Yakima; Casey Huber of Allstate; Norris and Alice Faringer, Pacific Power and Light; Wenas Wee Num Saddle Club; Darigold; K&D Machine LLC; Northwest Farm Credit Services; Dairy Farmers of Washington; and Morton and Sons Inc.
