Asking people why they’re wearing a mask — the little piece of fabric proven to decrease their risk of catching a deadly virus during a yearlong pandemic that’s shut down pretty much the entire world at one point or another — seems like a silly thing to do.
We wouldn’t ask them why they never stick their hand in a fire; the reason is self-evident. But, as the last year has taught us, there are plenty of people who refuse to wear masks. There are plenty of people who don’t believe, despite the half-million Americans dead, that the virus is a serious threat to them. There are plenty of people who view their comfort or their abstract notion of individual liberty as more important than protecting strangers. There are plenty of people sticking their hands in the fire.
This story isn’t for them. This story, for which we did in fact ask people why they mask up, is a very small tribute to the rest of us. We’ve done our part. We’ve followed the guidance. We’ve flattened a couple of different curves and weathered a couple of different transmission waves. And now, with vaccine availability increasing, there’s finally a glimmer of hope out there. There’s no way to know how many people are alive today because the majority of our community bought into masks, but the way the COVID case numbers dropped while the mask numbers increased means the practice saved some of us. Maybe you’re one of them.
People in Yakima wear masks in public for a host of reasons.
Some want to keep themselves safe. Some do it to protect others. And some do it because it’s required; you can’t just walk into the supermarket without one. One thing virtually all of them interviewed for this story agreed on is that it’s not that big of a hardship.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Yakima teacher Tyler Adams said. “It’s the respectful thing to do. And it’s not that hard. If my 5-year-old can do it, anyone can.”
Adams and his wife, Naomi, and their children Luc, 5, and Lorelai, 3, have been wearing masks since the beginning, they said. They’ve been cautious and they’ve been lucky; they’ve stayed well. But Naomi Adams was quick to point out that wellness isn’t a pass to stop wearing the mask.
“It makes other people feel safer,” she said. “I know I’m not sick but they don’t know that, so it’s a support for others.”
Their kids, they said, like wearing masks. They have them in all sorts of styles, and they enjoy switching them up. They aren’t the only ones for whom the mask has become a means of expression, either. Candace Wilson, a 75-year-old Yakima woman who works with people with development disabilities, has been making masks for clients, co-workers and family. When we met, she was wearing one of her own, featuring a coffee-cup pattern. For her, wearing the mask has become second nature — “just part of your day,” she said. That’s what makes it so frustrating when people refuse to wear them, she said.
“It’s their prerogative,” Wilson said. “But obviously, they’re not thinking of other people.”
Yakima attorney Wendy Winfield, 37, echoed those sentiments.
“I just don’t really understand why it’s so hard for people to do it,” she said. “If I can help keep one person from getting sick, that’s enough for me.”
Yakima city planner Trevor Martin, 32, concurred. People’s resistance to masks bugs him, especially now with light at the end of the tunnel.
“It’s not hard,” he said. “It doesn’t hurt anybody. It just feels like the right thing to do right now. If we all do it, six months from now we can have dinner in a restaurant.”
The science is clear, said Young Son, a 43-year-old Yakima homemaker who wore his mask to play with his 4-year-old daughter at Chesterley Park last week. Seeing maskless people who don’t acknowledge that “enrages” him, he said.
“There’s no way to dispute it unless you’re operating on a false conspiracy theory that’s not dealing with facts,” Son said.
He used to confront those people. But it never worked. These days he just avoids them and does his own part.
“At a certain point, it just becomes, ‘I’m not going to change their minds. The only thing I can control is my own behavior,’” Son said.
That can be helpful in a broader sense, though, Yakima therapist Suzanne Rodriguez, 45, said. When people who are skeptical of masks see the majority of people buying in, it can nudge them in the right direction, she said.
“I’m a health care provider,” she said. “I want to be a really good example for the community. ... This is how we battle through this.”
Susan Abel, a 69-year-old Yakima retiree with health issues that put her in a higher-risk category for COVID, is a great example of how pressure to mask up can yield results. She mostly wears her mask because it’s required.
“And I do want to protect myself, too,” Abel said. “I don’t want to be so set in my own thoughts that I refuse to wear it and then come down with coronavirus.”
Sixteen-year-old Eisenhower High School student Logan Dagdagan is another example of pressure working. The reason he wears his mask is simple.
“My mom makes me,” he said.
But that’s a half-joke, and it’s not the only reason he wears masks anyway.
“It’s just common decency,” Dagdagan said.