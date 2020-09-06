Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, many organizations are closed and events have been canceled. Some of the opportunities listed in this column may have been suspended for the time being. Others may be continuing to accept applications for volunteer positions.
Please check with the individual organizations about availability at this time.
New opportunity
Dispute Resolution Center — In September, the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas Counties is offering a Basic Mediation Training where trainees will receive 40 hours of instruction in the skills necessary to serve as a neutral third-party mediator, including hands-on experience in mediation and invaluable communication and listening tools that can help in every aspect of people’s work and home lives. For more information, call the DRC at 509-453-8949, email Michelle at training@drcyakima.org, or go to drcyakima.org.
Health-related
EOC Mask Making — The Yakima County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Covid Response is sewing face masks for the community and is looking for more volunteer sewers. We provide precut material, elastic or cloth ties, and a pattern in the form of a video. The “kits” can be delivered to you, or we meet in a central location for pickup. When completed they are returned for distribution to areas of greatest need, most recently children’s masks for La Casa Hogar, the YWCA and Children’s Village. We also continue to make adult masks for essential workers. Call or text Shelly Jenkins at 509-930-2634, or email sheltonj48@msn.com.
American Red Cross — Volunteer drivers are needed to transport blood boxes from the Red Cross to hospitals in Walla Walla and Wenatchee. You will drive our Red Cross vehicle, we will pay for the gas, and you just donate your time. If you’re interested, please apply at redcross.org/volunteer or call Lynne at 509-316-1845 for more details.
American Red Cross — Volunteer from Home! The American Red Cross is looking for volunteer duty officers. This is an on-call volunteer who receives local disaster notifications (such as house fires), activates and deploys Disaster Action Team members and provides support to the on-scene team. Each DAT response begins and ends with the duty officer. The duty officer can work from home and should be comfortable using computer-based systems. We provide online training that can also be done at home on your computer. Would you like to support out DAT team and monitor the safety of our responders, all while working from home? Please call 509-316-1845 or apply at redcross.org/volunteer.
Wellness House — Volunteers needed to work in the reception area of Wellness House from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Duties include answering the telephone, greeting clients, assisting clients in the wig and hat boutique, and performing other duties as may be requested by staff. Good people skills are most important. Bilingual would be a plus. Contact Eunice at 509-575-6686.