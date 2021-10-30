Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, many organizations are closed and events have been canceled. Some of the opportunities listed in this column may have been suspended for the time being. Others may be continuing to accept applications for volunteer positions. Please check with the individual organizations about availability at this time.
New opportunities
AmeriCorps — Two AmeriCorps positions are available at Catholic charities serving Central Washington: resident services program specialist with Catholic Housing Services, and basic needs associate with St. Vincent Centers. Go to https://catholiccharitiescw.org/services/involvement/volunteer-opportunities to inquire. Program benefits: education award, health coverage, education award upon successful completion of service, training; living allowance, child care assistance if eligible.
St. Vincent Centers Food Bank — New volunteers are needed now at St. Vincent Centers Food Bank. Refresh our volunteer base with your positive attitude and desire to help others. Can you commit to a few months of helping families to keep food on the table? Volunteers are needed on Tuesday and Friday mornings from 7:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Inquire here for more information: https://catholiccharitiescw.org/services/involvement/volunteer-opportunities.
Yakima Area Arboretum — The Yakima Area Arboretum is one of Central Washington’s top tourist attractions. Hundreds of people visit each week to walk through its 46 acres of trees and display gardens. Volunteers are needed to welcome visitors, answer phones, give directions, assist with gift shop sales, help with events, and perform light office work. Morning and afternoon shifts are available Mondays through Saturdays. Good people skills are a must; being bilingual is a plus. Contact Anakaren at 509-278-7337.
Health-related
American Red Cross — Volunteer drivers are needed to transport blood boxes from the Red Cross to hospitals in Walla Walla and Wenatchee. You will drive our Red Cross vehicle; we will pay for the gas, and you just donate your time. If you’re interested, apply at redcross.org/volunteer or call Lynne at 509-316-1845 for more details.
Wellness House — Volunteers are needed to work in the reception area of Wellness House from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays. Duties include answering the telephone, greeting clients, assisting clients in the wig and hat boutique, and performing other duties as requested by staff. Good people skills are most important; bilingual would be a plus. Contact Eunice at 509-575-6686.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) — Van drivers are needed to transport veterans to Seattle and Walla Walla medical centers. Requirements: basic driver’s license; ability to drive 12-passenger van; clean driving record; and pass a VA medical exam provided by the VA system. Trips start at 6 a.m. and return late afternoons Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays. Volunteers may drive any day as needed but usually not more than once a week. Info: Deborah Wilson 509-902-1112.
Union Gospel Mission Medical Care Center — Interpreters and receptionists are needed to help people fill out intake forms, schedule follow-up appointments and work with medical care providers to interpret during patient visits. Requirements: Regular availability. Info: Rissa at 509-853-4318.
Helping people
American Red Cross — Red Cross volunteers are neighbors helping neighbors through emergencies like home fires and during large disasters such as flood or wildfire. If you have great customer service and computer skills, and the opportunity to volunteer three shifts a month, apply for our Virtual Disaster Action Team at redcross.org/volunteertoday. Call Lynne at 509-316-1845 for more details.
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve — ESGR supports more than 1 million National Guard and Reserve Service members across the nation, providing information and education relating to civilian employment rights protection. By volunteering just a few hours a month, you have the opportunity to do important, fulfilling work that gives you the chance to make a positive difference in the lives of Guardsmen, Reservists and their families and meet great supportive community employers. The only qualification needed is the belief that you can help; all experiences and backgrounds are welcome. Mileage reimbursements and training are provided. Visit https://www.esgr.mil/ or contact Jon Ison at 509-930-9829 or Jonison8@charter.net.
Catholic Charities — Learn everything from accepting donations to pricing, placement, store display and using the cash register. Join the staff team at St. Vincent Center as a long-term volunteer and learn the various aspects of what goes on in making the store a success. For more information, contact Becki Lambert at 509-965-7100, ext. 1196, or blambert@catholiccharitiescw.org.
Senior Companions — Are you over 55 and could use a little extra income that will not affect your benefits? Become a Senior Companion. See bit.ly/YHR-SeniorCompanions for more information or call 509-965-7100, ext. 1034.
Yakima & Selah Neighbors’ Network — Local, volunteer-based, nonprofit organization needs volunteers to help seniors remain independently in their home as they age. Transportation, shopping, computer help, light tasks and more. Complete the volunteer application at www.yesneighbors.org or call 509-853-1917. Call to register for New Volunteer Orientation, held at 1 p.m. on the third Monday of each month.
First Tee of Central Washington — We are looking for volunteers to serve as coaches for First Tee of Central Washington’s youth golf program. You don’t need to be a pro, and we teach you everything you need to know. Coaching commitments are as little as two to four hours per week. Info: Mike Murdock, 509-949-6349.
