Health-related
Virginia Mason Memorial hospital — Memorial would like to extend a warm welcome to Astria volunteers. We are here to provide you with opportunities to continue to serve and support the health and well-being of our community. We are recruiting volunteers to serve at Virginia Mason Memorial, North Star Lodge, Ohana Children’s Village and Hospice Services.
Opportunities for volunteers include patient comfort services, information desks, clerical support, organizing, stocking and more. Volunteer shifts are available every day of the week. Must be 16 years or older to volunteer.
Our application is available online at www.yakimamemorial.org/volunteer-apply.asp.
For more information, please feel free to contact a coordinator at: the hospital 509-575-8053, North Star Lodge, Children’s Village and Ohana 509-574-6729 and Cottage in The Meadow/Hospice Services 509-574-6745.
American Red Cross — Volunteer drivers are needed to transport blood boxes from the Red Cross to hospitals in Walla Walla and Wenatchee. You will drive our Red Cross vehicle, we will pay for the gas, and you just donate your time. If you’re interested, please apply at redcross.org/volunteer or call Lynne at 509-316-1845 for more details.
Wellness House — Volunteers needed to work in the reception area of Wellness House on Wednesday each week 1 to 4 p.m. Duties include answering telephone, greeting clients, assisting clients in the wig and hat boutique and performing such other duties as may be requested by staff. Good people skills most important. Bilingual would be a plus. Contact Eunice at 509-575-6686.
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) — Van drivers needed to transport veterans to Seattle and Walla Walla medical centers. Requirements: Basic driver’s license, ability to drive 12-passenger van; clean driving record; pass a VA medical exam provided by VA system. Trips start at 6 a.m. and return late afternoons Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays. Volunteers may drive any day as needed but usually not more than once a week. Info: Deborah Wilson 509-902-1112.
Union Gospel Mission Medical Care Center — Interpreters and receptionists needed to help people fill out intake forms, scheduling follow-up appointments and working with medical care providers to interpret during patient visits. Requirements: Regular availability. Info: David at 509-853-4370.
Helping people
Senior Companions — Are you over 55 and could use a little extra income that will not affect your benefits? Become a Senior Companion. See https://catholiccharitiescw.org/services/elder-services/senior-companion-program for more information or call 509-965-7100, ext.1034.
Yakima & Selah Neighbors’ Network — This local, volunteer-based, nonprofit organization needs volunteers to help seniors remain independently in their homes as they age. Transportation, shopping, computer help, light tasks and more. Complete the volunteer application at www.yesneighbors.org or call 509-853-1917. Please call to register for the next New Volunteer Orientation on the third Monday of each month at 1 p.m.
First Tee of Central Washington — We are looking for volunteers to serve as coaches for First Tee of Central Washington’s youth golf program. You don’t need to be a pro, and we teach you everything you need to know. Coaching commitments are as little as 2-4 hours per week. Info: Mike Murdock, 509-949-6349.
Catholic Charities — Opportunity throughout Central Washington: Are you ready for the snow to fall? Become a Snow Buddy group leader. Grab your snow shovel and a few of your friends to help elders have their driveways and walkways clear. For more information contact: Becki Lambert at 509.965.7100 ext 1196 or blambert@catholiccharitiescw.org
Catholic Charities — Opportunity in Toppenish: A small effort on your part will make a big difference in the warmth and safety of an elder in our community. We will provide the tools and supplies if you will provide the people power to prepare homes for the winter chill. For more information: contact Becki Lambert at 509.965.7100 ext 1196 or blambert@catholiccharitiescw.org
On The Corner — A free afternoon program operated out of Central Lutheran Church, open to kids from kindergarten to eighth grade Tuesday/Thursdays from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Requirements: Adult volunteers to help tutor and lead activities and games. Background check. Info: otcyakima.org, or Denise Svendsen at denise.svendsen@clcyakima.org or 509-575-6490.
Respite Adult Day Center — Play, interact and encourage persons with disabilities to make new friends and participate in activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Bilingual volunteers welcome. Requirements: Background check. Info: Charlotte, 509-965-7100.
Nonprofit Cat Café — Community SEEDS, a nonprofit focused on social enterprise for disability, is developing programs in horticulture, culinary arts and pet services to bring more opportunities to adults with autism and other special needs in Yakima County, including a Cat Cafe and Bakery and Lower Valley Pet Adoption Center in Zillah. Info: Linda at 509-314-9446, email seeds.yv@gmail.com and visit www.seedsyv.wix.com/communityseeds for more information.
Yakima County Search and Rescue Dog Team — The all-volunteer team dedicates several hours per week to training with search dogs. Requirements: Be comfortable working with dogs, be able to work outdoors, hike and have navigational and radio communication skills. Info: http://yakimacountysearchdogs.zohosites.com, and click on “Interested in Joining.”
American Red Cross Disaster Services — Local disaster volunteer responders are needed to assist people who have been displaced by a house fire, flood, wildfire or any other disaster situation. Responders also assist with feeding firefighters during large fires, setting up shelters for medium scale events, and attending community outreach events. Info: Lynne Calmus 509-316-1845.
American Cancer Society Discovery Shop — Volunteer four hours a week; help needed sorting donations, pricing items and laundry, as well as cashier. Shop hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Info: Kay Mahon, 509-575-1236.
Wenas Mammoth Foundation — Volunteers and board members needed for educational program using the Wenas Creek Mammoth dig site, Mobile Education Exhibit and more. Info: www.WenasMammoth.com or Facebook.com/WenasMammoth or Bronwyn Mayo at 509-945-4921 or wenasMammothFoundation@gmail.com
CASA Program (Court Appointed Special Advocate) — Yakima County Juvenile Court needs volunteers to be advocates for children in the foster care system. Requirements: Thirty hours of training, including court observations, good written and verbal communication skills; must be open-minded, independent and have own transportation. Mileage reimbursement provided. Info: Keith Gilbertson, 509-574-2071.