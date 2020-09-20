The Yakima Valley has long stood at the forefront of growing produce, namely apples, pears and cherries. And while Valley producers can take credit for growing close to 50% of the nation’s popular pear varieties, one grower has branched out to farm a lesser-known pear and turn it into a handcrafted beverage: perry pears.
Tieton Cider Works grows more than 55 acres of cider-specific fruit. And while a portion of the produce grown under the Harmony Orchards and Tieton Cider Works umbrella is sold commercially, most is turned into craft beverages.
Cider apples caught the attention of Craig Campbell, owner of Harmony Orchards and founder of Tieton Cider Works. But over time, he became interested in perry pears as well, and the cidery is now one of the few producers of this unique beverage in Washington.
“We’ve grown pears since the ’20s on our family farms,” said Campbell. “Once we became producers of cider, naturally, we investigated old English varieties of pears that we could grow and press into well-rounded perry.”
Tieton Cider Works planted its first perry pears in 2013, and now it tends to 3 acres of the unique fruit to produce its Pure Perry beverage.
A standard dessert pear is typically soft, juicy and full of sweet flavor because of its high sugar content and low acid. Biting into a perry pear is a challenge, however. The small green pear has a tougher skin, giving it more of a crunch. Once you bite into a perry, you learn the meaning of tannins, as it creates a bitter, drying sensation. They’re astringent, high in citric acid and quite aromatic.
And they make a delicious drink.
Perry is an effervescent beverage, offering a balance of sweetness with a bit of acidity. It’s meant to be refreshing, while still allowing for great food pairings.
“In this situation, the fruit was the inspiration. At the time, and even now, not many people are afforded the opportunity to work with such special fruit. I wanted to see what these tiny, acidic pears could do, and every time we work with them, we seem to find better ways to help express their unique characteristics,” Tieton owner and head cider maker Marcus Robert said in a 2019 news release.
Perry pears are different in the way the fruit looks, tastes and acts.
“They are high in acid and tannins,” Campbell said. “The presence of sorbitol in the pears leaves a residual sweetness after fermentation that makes it a delightful, full-body beverage.”
Hard apple ciders are made by fermenting freshly pressed apple juice, and perry is made in a similar way. But don’t confuse a pure perry with a pear cider, which is made by combining apple and pear juice before fermentation.
To make perry, pears are typically harvested in mid-September. They are often picked slightly on the green side or when they’re just about to turn, then left in cold storage for a few weeks to continue developing their flavor profiles.
Once the pears are perfectly ripe, Tieton Cider Works grinds them up and leaves them to macerate for 24 hours, allowing the tannins in the fruit to soften. The freshly pressed pear juice is fermented by adding yeast to the tank. The yeast converts the sugars in the juice into alcohol along the way.
Tieton Cider Works likes to ferment its perry low and slow.
“A slow, cool temperature fermentation allows the cells to metabolize naturally,” said Robert. “This can take as long as four months.”
But even if a producer were to ferment the perry until it’s completely dry, intending to leave no sugar in the end-product, perry still presents a slight sweetness from the leftover sorbitol.
Because perry pears are so uncommon, and because fermenting perry is such a meticulous process, there are few producers in Washington making it. For Tieton Cider Works, the progression from orchard to glass can take close to six months. But it’s a drink that caught the attention of Campbell and Robert, and they never looked back.
“When traveling to Normandy and France, I grew to really enjoy their take on perries,” said Campbell. “We thought we would try our hand in replicating what has become one of my favorite beverages here in Washington state.”