Standing on the corner of South 10th Avenue and West Pine Street, it’s not difficult to imagine the scene a hundred years ago. That’s because much of it is still there.
The trolley tracks remain in the middle of Pine’s wide expanse, the overhead wires as well. Looking west, the iron tracks continue on before disappearing into the margins of Tieton Drive. If you were on one of those electric trolleys a century ago you could’ve ridden it all the way to Wiley City.
A global pandemic led me to that cool little city factoid — and a bushel more of them — because I’ve walked alongside those tracks and turned that corner a lot. It’s part of one of my favorite circuits in town.
Two months ago I wrote about my walking adventures for our Scene section, where I rambled on about getting out of the house, getting some exercise, and getting obsessed with chronicling all of it on a map. At that time I’d reached 278 miles — three days a week out the front door. It was crucial medicine for a sudden stay-at-home life.
Matters have escalated, I’m afraid, and now I’m over 500 miles and my map is awash in highlighter. All that’s left are little nubs on the grid, tiny no-outlet coves that barely qualify as streets.
As a result, I’m covering some ground over and over. I don’t mind, for the most part, because I have some trusty favorites. And as I became more familiar with them I started poking into the history of these neighborhoods. There’s a mess of neat stuff, as you can imagine, and uncovering the details made everything look a little different and a lot more meaningful.
So what I have for you today are three of my go-to loops, portions of longer routes that are always the main destination because of where they are in the city and the old stories they can tell. None of these are longer than three miles, none require crossing a four-lane arterial and all three have a starting point at a city park with ample parking.
To be clear, I’m no historian, just a dude who walks a lot. But I do work at a newspaper with archives and I do know how to operate Google. So pull on your soft shoes, get outside and let me tell you what I found out.
(tncms-asset)8cda4398-0e8a-11eb-a124-00163ec2aa77(0)(/tncms-asset)
Lions Park
Many of you know about these trolley tracks since they border two sides of Davis High School and one set is still in service — all the way to Selah — thanks to the Yakima Valley Trolleys Powerhouse Museum.
From Lions Park you’ll see a track going north on Sixth and east on Pine, part of a trolley network that reached 44 miles exactly 100 years ago. Public trolleys ran in the city for four decades before being phased out by buses.
Follow Pine out to 10th and you’ll see some vintage concrete stamps on the sidewalk corners, and then pop over a block to Spruce for a route out to 14th. It’s a little congested in the medical district and the street has some oddly short, choppy blocks. There’s a reason for that: This is the mesh point between the city’s original platting, designed perpendicular to the railroad, and everything that came later on a true east-west grid.
Head north on 14th to Chestnut and there’s the WestChestnut Academy in the former St. Paul Cathedral School building, one of the largest on this side of town. You’d never know it the way it’s nestled in the trees and away from larger streets. It was built in 1950 and its three stories are so pronounced it is used as a cell tower.
Turning right on Chestnut and beyond the school is St. Paul Cathedral church, which held its first service in 1927 and is a vintage example of Spanish mission architecture. I enjoy being in the area on the hour to hear that bell chime.
Continuing east on Chestnut, and on the north side of the eerily vacant Astria Regional Medical Center, you’ll go directly alongside St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing, a three-story brick building with a heritage that reaches back to 1907. Check out those original downspouts.
You’re back to the trolley tracks at Sixth and it’s time to
Incidentally, from 1904 to 1910 the population of the city doubled from 7,000 to 14,000.
With several commercial buildings directly across the street, it’s impossible for folks on busy Fifth to get a decent view of that entrance. But to wrap up this tour it’s perfect. Go Pirates.
(tncms-asset)c99b0bf8-0d83-11eb-8b11-00163ec2aa77(1)(/tncms-asset)
Gilbert Park
This neighborhood, known as the Uplands subdivision when it was developed in the 1950s, is a walker’s paradise.
With the exception of Lincoln Avenue, there aren’t any sidewalks. That’s no problem because they aren’t needed for quiet, lightly traveled streets that are 60 feet wide. What’s cool is that these streets were platted not only wide but curved, following the contours of the land.
At the center of the Uplands is the 10-acre park south of Lincoln (formerly Sunset). There’s a bigger-than-needed parking lot because the site used to include the Warehouse Theater in the Allied Arts Building, a converted fruit and packing warehouse that was torn down five years ago.
From the park you can easily walk three miles within the Uplands, which is framed by Englewood and Summitview and between 40th and 56th. When the Uplands was developed there wasn’t much to 40th, which back then was Crescent Drive and ran into a wall of orchards at Englewood.
H.M. Gilbert purchased most of this tract in 1904 and planted fruit trees, and his son Elon later developed the area as Yakima boomed in the 1950s. During this decade, the park land and warehouse were deeded to the city, Westpark Shopping Center went up and Gilbert Elementary School was built — as was Eisenhower High School.
Elon Gilbert and Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas were childhood friends who traveled extensively together and were avid mountain climbers. Walk these streets and you’ll notice plenty evidence of that relationship in the names — Glacier, Avalanche, Snowmountain and Bitterroot. And paralleling Englewood is perhaps my favorite trekking route, Douglas Drive.
There are many loops you can do in the Uplands, but make sure to include the horseshoe where Avalanche bends into Snowmountain. It’s an usual feature, this horseshoe, and it’s created by abutting the park and the 125-year-old Congdon Canal.
If you’d like to balance the physical with the mental, finish off the walk with a stroll through the park’s labyrinth.
(tncms-asset)dc47bcd8-0f0e-11eb-9c23-00163ec2aa77(2)(/tncms-asset)
Franklin ParkThis is the heart of the city’s parks not just for its location but for all it offers. It’s just under a mile for a loop around the sidewalk perimeter and that takes you by the Yakima Valley Museum, swimming pool, Franklin Middle School and above the well-known terraces.
Expand that loop and there’s plenty of residential eye candy throughout the historical Barge-Chestnut neighborhood, where you won’t find many sidewalks but quite a few quiet, shaded streets.
A route I enjoy is heading east past the museum and staying on Tieton (formerly Division), then turning north on 26th. At that corner, notice the white house across the busy street at 2606 Tieton. That was built in 1917 and the original owner was William Brackett, who donated 18 acres to the city for what would become Franklin Park and was a pioneer of irrigation in the Valley (more on that later).
Connect 26th to Walnut and then to 28th, which is a great example of the many old concrete streets that were on the original plat when Chestnut, Yakima and Division were extended west. Head north on 28th and turn right on Yakima for a peek at two of the city’s iconic homes — the Gilbert House (2109 W. Yakima) and Rosedell Manor (1811).
There’s a cool connection between these two that involves trees. The Gilbert House was built in 1898 by the aforementioned H.M. Gilbert, who planted along the street two elms from his home state of Illinois. Imposing Rosedell, which took four years to build and was completed in 1909, has spacious grounds where trees from 48 states were planted.
Wrapping around the Rosedell property along Park Avenue, head out to Summitview and turn right. This area, like along Tieton, requires some tolerance for noise and traffic, but I came across an irresistible historical tidbit in front of Roosevelt Elementary.
Just before the pandemic sent me home to work, I noticed a work crew shoring up the mortar in that attractive brick and iron wall. Later in the spring while walking by, I noticed this was a much older section, which includes an ornate entry, of the overall fence that borders both streets at the intersection.
It turns out this corner used to be the site of Summitview School, which opened in 1904 on land donated by — here he is again — H.M. Gilbert. What was once a rather quiet intersection soon got much busier as the city grew rapidly and concerns were raised about the student safety during recess. So in 1921 that brick wall was built and remains today.
Head back to the park via 16th and Chestnut and pick up the sidewalk at the top of the terraces. When it drops down on the west edge of the terraces, you’ll be walking on top of the Naches-Cowiche Canal — a feature that was added in 1952. Brackett was the founding president of what was known then as the Natchez-Cowyche Ditch Company in 1894.
So those are three of my favorites for interesting, walker-friendly neighborhoods with fairly quiet streets. Have a look sometime because whatever direction you take, Yakima has a memory lane waiting.
• Reach Scott Spruill at sspruill@yakimaherald.com or Twitter at @ScottSpruill.