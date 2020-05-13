A family remembered

A gutted mobile home sits between the Liberty School site and a fire pit, which was the centerpiece of a little park. The trailer was the home of a student Helen Reddout remembers with sadness.

Upon graduating from Central Washington University in 1972, Reddout took a job with the Granger School District and began teaching elementary students. She later taught a junior home economics class, with 12-year-old Jason Skelton among her students. Skelton lived with his family in the trailer.

On March 24, 1993, Joel Ramos and his schoolmate, Miguel Gaitan, both 14 at the time, forced their way into the trailer and bludgeoned and stabbed to death Michael Skelton, his wife, Lynn, and sons Jason, 12, and Bryan, 6.

Ramos, who was convicted on four counts of first-degree murder in the killings, was released Jan. 2 and is under the supervision of a community custody officer in Sunnyside for three years. He was granted early release by the state Department of Corrections Indeterminate Sentencing Review Board after spending more than 26 years in prison. Gaitan remains at the Monroe Correctional Complex.

Jason had just finished sewing a shirt before he was murdered, Reddout said. He had enough fabric for a pair of pants but didn't have the money for a pants pattern, Reddout said. She told him she had a pattern at home and would bring it in for him.

He didn't come to school the day she brought it, which was odd because he had perfect attendance. Reddout soon learned that the crowd she had seen while driving by the trailer included law enforcement and first responders at the scene of a profound tragedy.

She, and many others, still think of the Skelton family. Jason was a well-mannered student with potential, Reddout said.

"He had so much hope and joy," she added. "He was a nice boy."