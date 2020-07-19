The cool waters of the Yakima and Naches rivers can offer a welcome respite from this summer’s heat and boredom.
East Valley student Karter Kline said he generally spends a lot of time at the Moxee pool, one of many summer hangouts closed due to COVID-19. So this year he bought four rafts and three friends joined him at Roza Recreation Site on Wednesday for what he said could become a weekly float through the Yakima River Canyon.
“It’s refreshing after all these things have been closed to be able to come out here,” Kline said before heading up to an entry point at Lmuma Creek Recreation Site.
Rill Adventures office manager Lacey Wuesthoff said they’ve reduced group sizes and the number of trips they offer on the Lower and Upper Yakima since opening back up after Kittitas County moved into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan in late May. Initially they could only put three people on shuttle buses at a time and groups are still keeping a cap of 20 for groups. Kittitas County is now in Phase 3.
Wuesthoff said in past years it would be common for staff to deliver and pick up gear at floating sites for people who chose a “full service reservation” with Rill. But this year, she’s seeing far more customers drive up to the Thorp office to pick up rented gear, which must be heavily sanitized after each use.
“Our business is definitely down from last year,” Wuesthoff said. “We really don’t know what to expect, what percentage we’re going to be at, but it’s going to be pretty dismal.”
Fishing
The hiatus for guided fishing tours, such as those offered by Red’s Fly Shop, lasted only a little more than a month. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife reopened fishing in early May, and those outings looked considerably different.
Red’s scheduling coordinator Dallas Murrey said during Phase 1 they were limited since the state’s rules allowed only two clients per boat and no one from different households could ride the same shuttle. Those restrictions loosened a bit with Phase 2 and Murrey said 16- to 18-foot boats provide ample room for social distancing. Red’s is also in Kittitas County.
Customers and guides still must wear masks at all times and indoor lessons on the weekend were moved outside. For the most part, though, Murrey said they’re back to business as usual with seven to 12 guides consistently out on the Yakima in the early mornings or late evenings.
“We can run two people in a boat plus a guide no problem,” Murrey said. “Fishing’s been great.”
Swimming pools closed
Of course, the simplest way to enjoy the rivers is just going out to find a friendly swimming hole. Serena Shipley would typically take her 10-year-old son to the pools in Toppenish or at Franklin Park, so she’s found alternatives along the Yakima, including their first trip to Roza on Wednesday.
She said it’s a good alternative to excessive screen time for kids with places such as movie theaters, gyms and even Carey Lake at Ellensburg’s Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park all closed. But open water poses some additional safety concerns with no lifeguards and more dangers, so she makes sure her son always wears a lifejacket.
Shipley’s friend, Kristina Heath grew up in the Ellensburg area and spent plenty of time swimming, floating and boating the Yakima. Even though it’s more crowded this summer, she said Roza provides much more room to social distance than she found at a recent trip to Twin Falls near North Bend.
“This COVID’s ruined a lot of things,” Heath said. “We’re lucky to have this out here to have something to do.”