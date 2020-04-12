The universe’s indifference to humanity, chilling as it is to consider, is neither good nor bad. It simply is.
The world is still out there, even without us. That’s something to ponder as we self-isolate, chased into our homes by a virus, because, harsh as its indifference can seem, the universe remains breathtaking in its beauty.
The mountains, the moon, the birds and trees — even the buildings and roads that humans themselves have built — don’t care a thing about us. As Stephen Crane put it in an 1899 poem:
A man said to the universe, "Sir, I exist!"
"However," replied the universe,
The fact has not created in me
A sense of obligation.
That’s a difficult truth to reckon with. But the flip side — that the universe at large has not been interrupted or disrupted as we have by the coronavirus — is wonderful. Viewed with the right kind of eyes, it’s even comforting. Flowers are blooming. Birds chirp on, blissfully unaware. And the moon, dear lord, the moon was magnificent last week. Coronavirus can’t touch that.
These images, captured by the very human Amanda Ray and Evan Abell, are a testament to the world’s power to carry on. If you’re looking for a little something to cling to these days, cling to this: However human society may change in the wake of this virus, the world will still be there in all its beauty and wonder when we emerge back into it.
As a more contemporary poet, Tom Waits, put it:
Winter dreams the same dream every time
Baby, you can never hold back spring.