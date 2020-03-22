Black: Black, is a 9-year-old male Chihuahua mix. He is a sweet boy, and we can’t believe he was seen being thrown out of a car. Luckily he wasn’t injured and was brought in safely to us. Black is an older gentleman who walks well on a leash and enjoys his daily walks with our volunteers. He would enjoy a home where he can hang out and snuggle his people, but also join them on adventures.
Middleton: Middleton is a 1-year-old female cat, friendly, curious and seemingly always purring. Middleton is sweet but can be a bit reserved at first with new people.
Wish list: Lysol spray, bleach, nonclumping cat litter, ad-free newspaper, kitten chow, dog and cat toys, dog biscuits.