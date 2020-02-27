Herbert: Herbert is an 8-month-old male cat. He's a little unsure and needs some time to warm up to new people. We think once he is in a stable and home environment, he will open up.
Bruce: With his regal and strong bearing, Bruce is a pleasure to spend time with. After running the streets of Union Gap, he is grateful to have been picked up by a concerned citizen. Bruce is a 63-pound male German shepherd; he appears to be about 2 years old. Bruce has a tendency to want to go his own way and will do best with an adopter who has experience working with a large-breed dog.
Wish list: Sharpies, pens, small binder clips, nonclumping cat litter, puppy pee pads, ad-free newspaper, dog and cat toys, Windex.
If you have questions or would like to meet one of the animals, contact the Yakima Humane Society at adoption@yakimahumane.org or 509-457-6854. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays; closed Wednesdays and major holidays.