Lacy: Meet Lacy, a 10-year-old female cat. Lacy is a bit unsure sometimes and wasn’t too thrilled to have her picture taken, so she decided she’d had enough and simply turned away to tell us she was done. Lacy came into the humane society very matted but has recently been shaved. She will need someone to regularly brush her to keep her fur in its best condition.
Bruce: With his regal and strong bearing, Bruce is a pleasure to spend time with. After running the streets of Union Gap, he is grateful to have been picked up by a concerned citizen. Bruce is a 63-pound male German shepherd; he appears to be about 2 years old. Bruce has a tendency to want to go his own way and will do best with an adopter who has experience working with a large-breed dog.
Wish list: 1-gallon cleaning bucket, nonclumping cat litter, dog and cat toys, dog and cat food, blankets, towels, puppy pee pads.