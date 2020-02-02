Ernie: Meet Ernie, a 5-year-old Shih Tzu/Lhasa apso mix. Ernie was found running the streets with Bert and they were brought in together. Bert has stranger danger and needs someone who will go slow with him and give him a chance to get to know them; he would do best in a home without young kids. Ernie loves to play once he knows who you are and walks well on a leash.
Kenai: Meet Kenai, a 4-month-old male domestic shorthair. Kenai is a very handsome boy weighing in at 7 pounds. He loves attention and is a pleasure to be around. Kenai would make a great addition to any family.
Wish list: Nonclumping cat litter, dog toys, puppy food, kitten food, puppy pee pads, bleach, towels, blankets.