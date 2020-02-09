Primrose, a 4-month-old kitten, has beautiful soft fur with a reddish undertone. She is a little on the shy side like her brothers Picasso and Pinocchio, but the person who found them said they were very affectionate once they got to know him.
Greta is a gentle Staffordshire bull terrier mix. OK, to be honest, we aren’t entirely certain what Greta’s breed mix is, but we do know she is 100% cute. She is a bit nervous around new people so go slow with her. She might do best in a home without young kids who might scare her.
Greta loves her treats and will con you into giving her extra if you look into her chocolate brown eyes. She loves to lean against her people and thinks she is a lap dog.
Wish list
Nonclumping cat litter, puppy chow, kitten chow, bleach, ad-free newspaper, towels, blankets, dog and cat toys and puppy pee pads.