Chomp is a 4-year-old neutered male American pit bull terrier/American bulldog mix. He is a happy boy who loves to explore on the leash. He has a tendency to pull, so a harness and leash training are recommended.
He is very food motivated and working on taking treats more gently. He came to us extremely emaciated but over the past few weeks has slowly been putting on weight and is feeling a lot better.
Because Chomp was so skinny when he was brought to us, we might recommend feeding him separately from other dogs in the household.
Chomp is a big goober who loves belly rubs and attention from people; come meet him today and take him for a walk!
Virginia is a 9-month-old female cat. She has spent most of her life outside, so indoor living is new to her.
She isn’t sure of everything going on so she will need someone to go slow with her. Virginia has a beautiful coat that will need to be brushed regularly.
Wish list
Puppy pee pads, ad-free newspaper, bleach, dog and cat toys, dog treats, kitten food, puppy food and small kid pools.