Home canning, why all the fuss? If a jar is sealed, it’s safe, right?
Wrong.
The belief that a sealed jar is a safe jar is one of the most dangerous misconceptions in home canning.
I know some of you are thinking I’m completely wrong. But let me explain the science behind my statement. When processing home canned foods, you provide a heat treatment to produce a shelf stable food. The heat from the canning process destroys the spoilage and illness causing organisms. At the completion of processing, canning jars are removed from the canner and cooled. It is at this point the vacuum seal forms. The seal does not make the food safe but keeps it safe by preventing recontamination.
For home canning, the deadliest organism and one of greatest concern is the Clostridium botulinum bacteria. This bacterium can cause botulism — a deadly form of food poisoning.
In nature, the Clostridium botulinum bacteria exists either as a vegetative cell, or in a spore form. The spore form is very hearty, able to survive in soil and water for many years. When the ideal conditions exist, the spores come back to life and multiply rapidly. They will also produce the deadly botulinum toxin within 3 to 4 days. The toxin is a nerve toxin, leading to paralysis and eventually death.
Interestingly, the ideal conditions are exactly the conditions inside a sealed canning jar stored at room temperature.
For Clostridium botulinum to grow and produce a toxin, it requires:
- A moist, low-acid food
- A temperature between 40 degrees and 120 degrees F
- Less than 2% oxygen
It is notable that you can find Botulinum spores are on most fresh food surfaces. Because they grow only in the absence of air, they are harmless on fresh foods.
Low acid foods
The term “pH” is used to describe the level of acidity in foods; the lower the value, the more acid is present in the food. For home canning, the magic number is 4.6. Low-acid foods have a pH value above 4.6; and acid foods have a pH of 4.6 or lower. Low-acid foods include meats, poultry, seafood, and vegetables. Acid foods include most fruits, pickles, sauerkraut, and fruit spreads. Tomatoes are borderline with pH values ranging from 4.3 to 4.9.
The type of canner recommended is determined by the acidity of the food. The boiling water canner is used with acid foods, the pressure canner with low acid foods.
Pressure canning is necessary for all low acid foods because the C. botulism spores are heat resistant and will survive processing in a boiling water canner. The pressure canner allows the home canner to reach temperatures higher than can be reached in the boiling water canner. Not only is a pressure canner necessary, but the canner must be operated properly. Any improperly processed low-acid food has the potential to cause botulism poisoning.
In order to assure the safety of your home canned low acid foods:
- Locate a recipe or instructions for the food or product being canned, and make sure instructions are research based, and developed for canning.
- Check that the pressure canner is in good working order, and that the canner is large enough to hold at least four one-quart jars sitting upright.
- If your canner has a dial gauge, be sure the gauge was tested for accuracy in the current year.
- When preparing food, follow instructions for preparing and packing exactly.
- After filling canner with jars and attaching the lid, vent steam for 10 minutes before closing vent to build pressure.
- Adjust pressure during processing for elevations over 1,000 ft.
- At the completion of processing, cool canner naturally before opening.
- Once jars are removed from canner, cool at room temperature, 12-24 hours.
- Check for seal on jars. Store any unsealed jars in the refrigerator. The jar lid is firmly sealed and indicates a vacuum seal is present.
Improperly processed
Discard any improperly canned or processed low-acid foods. Any bacteria not destroyed during the canning process can grow out during storage and cause botulism poisoning. Do not open the jar. Do not taste the food.
Resources
Recipes and instruction are available from the National Center for Home Food Preservation at www.homefoodpreservation.com.
Contact the Master Food Preservers through the Yakima Extension Office at 509-574-1600 to schedule pressure gauge testing or for information on food preservation. Additional information and resources are available through the Benton County Extension office at 509-735-3551 or powers@wsu.edu.
— Lizann Powers-Hammond, WSU Extension and Margaret Morris, WSU Master Food Preserver