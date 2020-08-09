MABTON — It takes an invitation to get inside the old Mabton High School these days. A tall fence, heavy chains and big padlocks protect it after years of invasion by vandals, ghost hunters and curiosity seekers.
Despite the vulgar graffiti marring its inside walls, this 1911 building is stylish and as solid as ever. In recent years it has received a new roof and foundational reinforcement. All the original windows are in storage for the day the plywood can come out.
Mabton Mayor Laura Vasquez knows how much work has gone into clearing out and stabilizing the distinctive buff brick structure on 2 acres at the east edge of town. Vasquez, who became mayor in 2018, has helped keep it cleaned up and enjoys showing it off.
Determined to help bring the landmark back to life, Vasquez joins others with that goal since the school closed decades ago. They have included owner Paul Purcell, a Seattle developer who bought it in 2002 with late Seattle architect Les Tonkin; former Mayor Mario Martinez; and the Mabton Historical Society, which purchased the building from the school district in 1977 for $7,800.
Purcell and Tonkin had hoped to convert the 18,000-square-foot building into a wine-related bed and breakfast, winery and restaurant, bringing oenophiles to Mabton. That failed because the structure was “too far away from the action” in wine country, Purcell said.
“If it had been located in Prosser that would have worked, but located in Mabton, that didn’t work,” he said recently.
Martinez wanted to restore it as a new city hall with space for a library, museum and business incubator. In May 2016, City Council members voted to seek funding to buy the building. Some have talked about turning it into housing or commercial space, a medical clinic or headquarters for the Mabton School District.
At this point Purcell wants to sell it to someone with an appreciation for its history and the funds to finish what he and Tonkin started. Complete rehabilitation will cost “somewhere in the neighborhood of $3 million,” Purcell said. Though the property is not officially listed with a real estate agency, Vasquez is happy to answer questions from potential buyers and connect them with Purcell.
A lifelong Mabton resident, Vasquez wants the old high school back as an active participant in the life of her community. Over the years people have cleaned it up, cleared it out and secured it, only to watch another wave of trespassers break in and clutter it up again. She wants to end that cycle for good.
Vasquez sees beauty in the dust and thinks others will see it, too — with a little help.
“It’s really dark in there,” Vasquez said. “Do you have a flashlight or a cellphone? You’re going to need it.”
Mabton glory days
The school’s Mission Revival aesthetic was popular when it was built in 1911. Railroads were among its biggest proponents, using the style for depots throughout the United States but especially in the West, where it originated.
North Town Coffeehouse at 32 N. Front St. in Yakima, a former depot, is an example of Mission Revival. The style features mission-shaped roof parapets, and occasionally a bell tower; wide, overhanging eaves with exposed rafters; red clay roof tiles; arched doorways; deep window openings without frames; and quatrefoils.
Mabton was a busy stop on the Northern Pacific Railroad and could easily afford the high school’s $30,000 price tag. Land for the site was bought from the Mabton Orchards Co. for $900 in gold coins, according to the application for the National Register of Historic Places. The building was added to the National Register in 1985.
It has four floors, which include a semi-basement and an attic, and two classroom floors in between. Seven large classrooms were laid out symmetrically around central halls, with four classrooms and the principal’s office on the first floor. The second classroom floor has three classrooms and a small auditorium.
A broad staircase near the front of the building connects all floors.
Incorporated in 1905 after a devastating fire, Mabton was booming when its new school opened, thanks to the agricultural riches of the Lower Yakima Valley and the nearby Sunnyside Canal. Saloons attracted residents of dry towns nearby, bringing more visitors and their money.
When the school was built, Mabton also had a meat market, movie house, dentist’s office, hardware store, bank and several drug stores and hotels, according to a HistoryLink.org article by Alan Stein. The first hotel still stands across the street from the post office.
By then alfalfa and hay were big cash crops — so big that alfalfa inspired the name of a nearby town and made up the castle-like Hay Palace, which opened in September 1915 as the centerpiece of an agricultural exposition that attracted visitors and performers from Yakima and throughout the state.
“People would ride (a special) train from Yakima” to visit the Hay Palace, said Joey Castilleja, superintendent of the Mabton School District. He joined Vasquez and City Council member Vera Zavala on a tour of the old high school in late July. Zavala attended the school as an elementary student.
The Hay Palace Fair took place every summer from 1915 to 1926. A fire in 1926 decimated Mabton and it began to fade. The town of Alfalfa disappeared and railroad and irrigation improvements shifted commercial business toward Grandview and Sunnyside.
Interstate 82, which runs along Sunnyside, further isolated Mabton. Today the town is home to approximately 2,300 people.
The first graduating class of Mabton High School was 1913. According to the National Register application, 52 classes graduated before the structure was replaced by a new facility in the mid-1960s and used as a grade school.
Though the building is mostly empty, it reflects its original purpose. Massive chalkboards line the classrooms, and dozens of old auditorium seats crowd the wall of a long semi-basement room. A huge boiler stands near chained and padlocked back doors.
“There’s still coal in the furnace room,” Vasquez said.
What’s it like now?
After years as the place some couldn’t wait to leave, the old high school has proven irresistible to many others. Emboldened by spooky rumors, people of all ages have gotten inside however they could, resulting in the vandalism throughout the building.
The old school’s lure has even led to confrontations inside. In August 2015, a self-described “ghost hunter” from Yakima was arrested after police said he threatened a group of teens inside the old school. The man was with a group of four other people from Yakima who said they were “paranormal activity investigators.” The teens were members of Richland High School’s dance team, who climbed through a second-floor window by ladder.
Others have been more destructive. “Some kids broke in about eight years ago and set a fire that burned (part of) the staircase,” Vasquez said.
The stairs that burned have been fixed, but more work is needed, Purcell said. To get the school to a level of code compliance and marketability, “it needs an all new electrical system, all new plumbing. A lot of the lath and plaster has fallen down over the years,” he said.
But the brick is “amazing,” Purcell added. “There are no major cracks in the exterior. The building is now 109 years old and has no cracks. ... The underlying building is really a (Carnegie library) quality building. ... It was a really well-built building.”
Four years ago, the Washington State Migrant Council was interested in leasing it, Purcell said. The Legislature pledged an $800,000 historic preservation grant toward rehabilitation costs and a contract was signed, but the migrant council pulled out, he said. It never used the grant.
Purcell is ready to see a new owner take on this project and will answer questions at pauldpurcell@gmail.com. “It would be exciting to see something happening,” he said.
Vasquez agrees. When elected, she put revitalization of the old high school on her list of goals. Even if the city isn’t directly involved, she is doing all she can to help make it happen.
“That’s going to be the perfect building for somebody. It’s probably the perfect building for a lot of people who just don’t know about it,” she said.