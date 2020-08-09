Former Naches Valley Elementary School campus still for sale

The former Naches Valley Elementary School campus at 2700 Old Naches Highway is for sale by Almon Commercial Real Estate for $995,000.

According to the listing, the property includes four buildings: a primary classroom structure, a combination classroom and auditorium/kitchen-oriented building, a gymnasium and a mechanical room. The purchase price also includes a pair of permanently attached portable improvements on separate foundations.

The property sits on 7.56 acres.