For many contestants on television cooking shows, it’s all about winning the cash prize. But for Yakima native Shawn Niles, it’s about putting Yakima on the map and showing the world what there is to love about his city.
Niles, lead pastor at Dad’s House Church, is no stranger to the kitchen. He appeared on Season 8 of “MasterChef “in 2017, and during his television debut, he was told by host Gordon Ramsay that he was a community servant who was born to cook.
After appearing on the show, Niles fully embraced his passion for food, and ultimately his passion for feeding others.
Niles and his team launched Fat Pastor Productions and Bite Club later that year, pairing with others in the community to launch Urban Kitchen, a free program dedicated to teaching at-risk youths the ins and outs of the culinary arts and restaurant business. Since then, his team has since gone on to compete at the World Food Championships, finishing 22nd in 2018 and 23rd in 2019, in addition to launching local restaurants The Lab and Il Grasso.
Now, Niles is set to return to television Dec. 30 on the new Netflix show “Best Leftovers Ever!”
“I had gotten a message from a friend who was a producer on MasterChef,” Niles said. “They said they had a cool new concept and would love if I tried out for it.”
This invitation came during summer 2019, and by November of the same year, Niles was in California filming “Best Leftovers.”
“I thought it sounded fun to be on a brand new show,” said Niles. “It was a long process of interviewing and trying out, but I finally got an email out of the blue about being on the show.”
As its name suggests, “Best Leftovers Ever!” is about making use out of leftovers in creative ways. “The idea is that you take leftovers and create something that’s elevated. It’s about taking it to the next level,” said Niles.
Each episode features two rounds in the kitchen, with the three contestants competing one-on-one for a $10,000 prize. And for many viewers, the kitchen may look familiar, since it’s the same set used for other popular Netflix shows such as “Sugar Rush” and “Nailed It.”
The idea behind the show resonated with Niles, especially as it ties in with the work he does to serve the Yakima community.
“It’s important to be able to take leftovers and remember, ‘This is going to be food waste,’” he said. “It’s important to honor the fact that we have food in our house and that leftovers can be turned into something exciting rather than just throwing them away.”
The show premieres for streaming Dec. 30 with a cast including actress and musician Jackie Tohn, along with foodie judges Rosemary Shrager and David So.
Being on the show was exciting for Niles, but it was also another opportunity to think about how he can continue to make a difference in the Yakima community.
“It’s not just about winning. It’s about my community,” he said. “I always want to use these opportunities to make a difference, and this was another chance, on a national level, to say ‘Hey, look at Yakima.’”