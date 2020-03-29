After our mild winter, we may be in for more insect damage to our gardens, yards and even in our homes.
Be vigilant and prepared to deal with them when they do show up. This article will cover two smelly critters.
Raspberries attract many different pestiferous insects. Among them are aphids, root weevils, leaf rollers and the Brown Marmorated stink bug, or BMSB. According to WSU Hortsense, there are many different species of stink bugs. Forty-seven, to be exact, as revealed in a 2014 statewide survey. But the BMSB is the one stink bug that has been linked to raspberry damage.
Traveling all the way from Asia, the BMSB is quickly spreading across the United States. One or two generations per year are expected in the Pacific Northwest. They overwinter in sheltered locations, including houses, and in the spring they lay light green to white eggs in groups of about 20 to 30 on the underside of leaves. Their piercing/sucking mouth-parts inject a digestive enzyme into the plant tissues, causing the damaged flower buds to wilt and die. On the actual fruit, you will see a sunken area on the surface at the puncture site. The flesh beneath is discolored and dead, causing a distorted, misshapen and shriveled fruit. Secondary damage may be rot at the feeding site.
You can identify these little creatures by their shield-shaped bodies. The adults are a half-inch long and have mottled gray and brown bodies, while their legs and antennae have alternating dark and light bands. The nymphs are black with a red and black striped abdomen. Another distinct characteristic is the disagreeable odor they leave and the “off taste” they impart to the fruit. I guess you can say they are the skunk of the pest world making the name “stink bug” an appropriate name indeed.
To manage this destructive insect, WSU recommends you choose a nonchemical management option first, as pesticides are only a temporary solution. They tend to be short-lived and break down, and as a result the BMSB will re-infest from nearby areas.
Some nonchemical options are net sweeping, plant vacuuming or shaking the infested plant over a drop cloth. You can also use row covers or similar barriers, but there are stipulations if you choose this option. For more information and instructions on these options, visit bit.ly/YHR-PestSense.
The Western box elder bug, Leptocoris rubrolineatus Barber (Hemiptera: Rhopalidae), is common to our area and can be seen beneath tall maple trees, there you can see gray/brown/black insects with noticeable red lines on the thorax and wing coverings. The body beneath the “half” wing is a bright orange, which can be seen when these bugs are in flight. The insect’s head, proboscis (mouthparts) and antennae are black.
Box elder bugs like to hibernate during fall and winter in crevices of trees and buildings. They do not feed when they are hibernating, only looking for a warm spot to spend the winter. Some of these bugs might wander around looking for the warmth and show up inside your home. The box elder bug does not reproduce during hibernation, although on sunny winter days in spring they can emerge in alarmingly large numbers.
While considered only as a nuisance, they may appear in huge numbers. When stepped on or crushed, these bugs emit a foul smell. As a result, the box elder bug is commonly called a “stinky” bug and their excrement can leave a stain. They do not bite people, do not survive indoors and rarely damage plants outdoors.
They start reproduction in the spring and live through one or two generations each year. The female lays her eggs on tree trunks, branches or in a crack or crevice in the tree. Two weeks later, the eggs hatch with nymphs that are about an inch long, bright red and wingless. The nymphs suck fluids out of seeds, foliage, twigs and sometimes fruit. Once they become an adult, they party on their own and keep the reproductive cycle going.
What to do? What to do! On a sunny day in spring, you can use a shop vacuum to dispose of box elder bugs. A more proactive solution is to check and seal any cracks or crevices through which these bugs enter into your home, especially around windows, doors and foundations. But vacuuming these nuisance bugs at least a couple of times during the summer is helpful in keeping their numbers down.