Twenty-six more shopping days until Christmas.
If a month of Black Fridays, door-busters and screaming deals fills you with dread, pause and reconsider your strategy.
I’m yearning for a simpler, more peaceful celebration that brings me closer to family and friends, yet unplugging the Christmas machine hasn’t always been easy for me.
If you’re reading this column, you’re likely a gardener, creative and self-reliant by nature, with a penchant for working with your hands. Don’t forget that the garden just keeps on giving, and that your own backyard can be the source of the most meaningful gifts of all to share this Christmas.
Gift cards
As the most requested holiday gift for nearly 15 years, 83% of Americans will purchase at least one this Christmas. I’ve got an even better idea. Are you a vegetable gardener? Buy a basket at your favorite thrift store and tie it with a beautiful ribbon. Make a heartfelt card, letting the lucky recipient know they can expect a delivery of your very freshest garden produce each month during the 2022 growing season.
Is your garden all about flowers? Do the same with an empty vase. A surprise like this is always a beautiful thing.
Gardener’s lemon and rosemary hand scrub
This scrub has enough grit to coax the dirt off the grimiest of hands, tempered with the soothing balm of coconut oil.
In a large bowl, add 1/4 cup of softened coconut oil and the zest and juice of a large lemon. Mix until smooth. Fold in 1/2 cup of liquid soap. Next, add 1 1/2 cups of Epsom salts and 1/2 cup of kosher salt. Stir until all the ingredients are well-combined. Fold in 1 tablespoon of very finely chopped dried rosemary (or lavender, or both). If the mixture seems too thick, add a little more liquid soap. For a grittier scrub, add more Epsom salts. This recipe will make 12 ounces of scrub. Pack into pretty jars with tight-fitting lids, adding a ribbon and a tag.
Infused vodkas
No pickles or jams to give away? No worries. The gift of vodka, infused with flavors from your garden, might just be the preferred preserve to receive this Christmas. Simply add your flavorings and a 750 ml bottle of vodka to a clean, sterilized glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Let it all steep for 2-3 days in a cool, dark place.
To get the flavor intensity you’re looking for, taste each day (someone’s gotta do it). When it’s perfect, strain the infused vodka through a very fine sieve or coffee filter back into the original bottle, and discard the solids. Make a Martha Stewart-worthy label, and it’s ready. Well-strained infusions made with fresh ingredients will last several months in the refrigerator. Those made with dried ingredients like spices or coffee beans will keep indefinitely, unrefrigerated.
Hot pepper infused vodkas
Make this one for the bloody mary lovers in your life. Stem, seed and quarter lengthwise a fresh or dried serrano, jalapeño, and habanero chile. Place the three chiles and one 750-ml bottle of vodka in a large glass container and cap tightly. Let stand at room temperature for two days, shaking gently once or twice a day. Taste for flavor and heat intensity, allowing the brew to infuse for up to two more days if needed (infusing longer may result in bitterness). Strain the infused vodka back into the original bottle. Cap tightly and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Lavender and rosemary infused vodka
This recipe from Emeril Lagasse features his two favorite herbs. The finished infusion “adds a floral touch to a vodka martini and makes an ultra-refreshing vodka tonic.” Wash and pat dry one sprig of lavender and one sprig of rosemary. Place in a jar with a tight-fitting lid along with one 750-ml bottle of vodka. Allow to steep, strain, and then pour back into the bottle. Bam!
More ideas for making vodka infusions with fruit can be found at www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-fruit-vodkas-194066.
Herbal vinegars
Rosemary, sage, thyme and lavender are harvestable in my garden all winter long. A splash of vinegar flavored with any one of them, or a combination, adds a “pop” to recipes. Start by washing and sterilizing a glass jar. Wash, dry and slightly bruise enough herbs (you can add garlic, peppercorns, lemon peel or dried chilies) to fill the jar one-third full. Bring your favorite vinegar to a boil and fill the jar to within 1/2 inch of the top. Cover and steep for one to two weeks. Strain out the herbs and decant the infused vinegar into a lidded, sterilized bottle. Keep refrigerated.
Any of these gifts, the loving work of a gardener’s heart and hands, are easily made from simple ingredients. Here’s to a merry and bright December.
