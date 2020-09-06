This is the time of year when gardeners can be overwhelmed — tired of zucchini, tomatoes everywhere, and picking peppers daily. After you’ve chopped and frozen enough veggies for winter soup and stew, now what? For new ideas, the internet may be your new best friend.
Let’s face it, if you planted one zucchini seed there’s a good chance you have more than you, your family and all your neighbors will ever want. There are some predictable ways to prepare zucchini, but also some unexpected ideas. You can use zucchini in fruit crisp, cobbler, fritters, frittatas, pancakes, cakes, brownies, muffins and sweet breads; or marinated, grilled, pickled, and in dill or sweet relish. Who knows? Maybe next year you’ll plant two zucchini seeds.
Rhubarb is a very undemanding, perennial plant, attractive enough for ornamental beds. If you grow rhubarb you’ve probably made compote, jam and maybe a pie or two. Now what? A common pairing of rhubarb with strawberries or blueberries is always good. But pairing it with zucchini works really well, too. Rhubarb is very tart while zucchini is bland. When you put them together, zucchini dilutes the acidity so you can use less sugar. Use rhubarb-zucchini in cobbler, fruit crisp, pie, coffee cake, muffins and other desserts. Maybe you don’t have enough space in your garden for a berry patch, but you can still make easy rhubarb-raspberry freezer jam made with rhubarb, sugar and raspberry Jell-O. This is foolproof and easy enough for a beginner. Surprisingly, it tastes like seedless red raspberry jam and doesn’t have an artificial taste.
Early in the spring when you have lots of lettuce but not much else for a salad, add thinly sliced rhubarb for a pop of color and a little crunch. Macerate rhubarb with sugar, then use the juice in a sweet vinaigrette. Rhubarb can also be made into salsa and served with fish, chicken or pork. If rhubarb is an unpleasant childhood memory, give it another try.
Are you overrun with peppers? Try peppers roasted, grilled, sautéed, stuffed and even made into pepper jelly. Surplus peppers are easy to freeze. Wash peppers well. Hot peppers can be frozen whole. Sweet peppers should have cores, seeds and white membranes removed. Chop and store in freezer. Frozen peppers can be used, just like fresh, in any cooked dish.
Tomatoes are the darlings of the garden, but by late summer it becomes a love-hate relationship. If you want to can tomatoes, tomato sauce, soup, marinara, enchilada or chili sauce, be sure recipes have been tested for safety by a reliable source such as the USDA, a University Extension Office, or the Ball canning and preserving website. You’re not alone if canning makes you nervous, but there are many other ways to go. Roasting reduces large amounts of tomatoes into a few cups of the most delicious, sweet, powerful punch of flavor that makes a great sauce for pizza and pasta, or when spread on fresh bread it’s a meal in itself. If you start with 10 pounds of tomatoes, by the time you’re done, you’ll end up with about 3 cups of roasted goodness.
At the end of the season, many folks bring their green tomatoes inside to ripen. They should be good until around Thanksgiving, maybe a little longer. The flavor won’t be anything like vine ripened tomatoes of summer. Instead, you might want to try using unripe green tomatoes in fried green tomatoes, pickle relish, or salsa verde. Green tomato pie is a longtime favorite, but combine green tomatoes with strawberries or raspberries — and pie, cobbler, crisp or fruit bars rise to a whole new level. Green tomatoes make great cake, muffins and sweet bread, too.
Other ideas for garden surplus include caramelized onions, spicy eggplant spread, pickled dilly beans, corn cob jelly, and watermelon salsa, pickles and smoothies.
An overabundant garden isn’t a problem if you learn to use what you grow. When it comes to vegetables, mom’s way isn’t the only way. In fact, it may be why you don’t like certain veggies. Keep an open mind. Try new things. If you don’t like a new recipe, give yourself permission to toss it into the compost pile. A productive garden is a blessing you can share with family and friends, as well as food pantries and food banks who welcome donations of fresh produce.