“Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
— Desmond Tutu
I doubt there’s any group of people busier in the art of volunteering than Master Gardeners. In our county, members begin in January planting seeds by the thousands for the annual, perennial, herb and vegetable plants we sell in May. We cultivate and tend a huge community garden to support local food banks, maintain a demonstration garden for educating the public, and prepare many other educational programs (including writing this column) on gardening every month of every year. Busy, busy people.
Even if you don’t care to join the program, you, too, can be a volunteer gardener. Opportunities to serve are everywhere. You simply have to look for one that excites you!
At 152 miles one way, my volunteer gardening project is a bit farther away than ideal, but I have the benefit of having our grandkids there as well as our daughter, who is my boss on the project. I’m loving the role reversal.
Our daughter, Erin Black, is the district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service’s Mount Adams Ranger District in Trout Lake, where, at 12,281 feet, its namesake towers majestically over the district headquarters. The setting is simply stunning.
The district campus itself is one of the larger USFS campuses in Washington state, built when resources were abundant and land in rural areas was inexpensive. But because of federal cutbacks in recent decades and with an agencywide emphasis on frugality, the lawns have been given little maintenance and no irrigation. People who remember and appreciated when the expansive landscapes were well manicured have been less than accepting of the weeds or the cost savings. Some comments in social media have been cutting.
Social media spurs change
My daughter, who is sensitive to public opinion, asked if I would volunteer to establish an inexpensive, low-maintenance landscape that would be more presentable to the public, yet take minimal upkeep or water resources. The district botanist also wanted to limit the species chosen to native plants, and not just native plants, but plants that are native to the district, which stretches from Mount Adams to Mount St. Helens. Cool! Gorgeous country straddling the Cascade Mountains has both east- and west-side native flora.
Of course! What parent could resist such an impossible challenge from his or her child?
Being an active volunteer is practically in the DNA of many in my generation who have passed the 70-year mark. That’s how rural towns have prospered despite having fewer monetary resources than larger cities. It’s how community centers in larger cities have managed to keep a sense of community. And now, as we stumble into old age, it’s one way people in our generation can stay healthy, happy and productive.
Overcoming limitations
Redesigning the district’s gardens was intimidating for me, but little would happen without people willing to say yes, then finding a way to do the work.
I started by studying the Washington Native Plant Society’s extensive website (www.wnps.org), where native plants are not only divided by county but by specific areas within each county. I then chose 34 species from that list that most appealed to me aesthetically and that grow within a few miles of the headquarters building. I read up on each, compiled a maintenance schedule, and eliminated any species that didn’t meet the objectives of minimal upkeep costs.
To minimize the landscape upheaval at an active business, I divided the grounds immediately surrounding the headquarters into five separate areas with walkways and parking lots separating them. We would tackle one area at a time. As a former teacher and editor, I also wanted to tell a story to visitors, so I imagined how I could tell the history of the area with plants. I was obsessed.
The parkway along the roadway became the history zone where the vegetation and fruit-bearing plants would represent an important part of the diet of both the wildlife and the native Klickitat (Klikitat) people who lived for centuries in the area. Camas (Camissia quamash) and Indian Ricegrass (Achnatherum hymenoides), both important foods for man and beast, will run the full 150-foot length of that garden, with shrubs planted on raised beds along the meandering stream of ricegrass and wildflowers.
Another area will showcase larger flowering shrubs to give visitors a chance to identify natives they may wish to include in their own home gardens. Serviceberry, Ocean Spray and Dogwood will have center stage, but some obscure beauties will be featured as well. Near that garden will be a small experimental plot: a fern and moss bog garden for people to see how they can grow water-loving flora in an arid region by planting under heavy shade, using mulch, and having a drip irrigation system in place for the hottest periods in summer.
And near the building entrance will be a stone table or hollowed stump where the smallest and most delicate of area plants will be displayed, including a rare and threatened blue-eyed grass that is located in the district.
Behind a planned picnic area may be a native berry field if it isn’t incorporated into the section with native shrubs. Wild huckleberries and a native blackberry will be featured with the thimbleberries, salmon berries and even mountain strawberries.
Oh, and a small forest of trees on an isolated island of land will symbolize, literally, the primary focus of the forest service.
Can I get the notoriously difficult mountain huckleberry to grow? Will the fern garden turn into a tortured brown mess? I can’t tell yet. But any failures (and there will be a few if not many) will be cleared and something else planted to replace them. That’s probably the best advice any gardener can get. “Don’t despair, replant!”
I can tell you that the months of planning, sourcing plants, doing the labor, and working out problems will keep me out of my recliner and living my life. And that is probably the best gift of gardening.
Few of us have the talent or ability to have that perfect garden, prime for the cover of Fine Gardening magazine. But we all can give back to society and live longer, happier lives with a bit more rich soil under our fingernails.
In my case, I’m confident that even if some of my efforts fail, the gardens at the district’s campus will be a significant improvement and will be designed to minimize maintenance. We’ll see after the gardens are in place if the social media noise will get friendlier.
I encourage you to volunteer for a job that stimulates you, even if it’s beyond your abilities. Then figure out a way to make it work. Your efforts will make a difference. They should both enrich you and possibly even add years to the time you spend on this Earth … dirty hands and all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.