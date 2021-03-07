If you want to raise your favorite Gala apple variety, you can’t just plant a seed from a Gala apple and expect the resulting tree to produce fruit that will resemble a Gala. Instead, you must either buy a Gala tree or graft Gala scion wood onto an existing apple tree or rootstock.
Commercial growers and nurseries use a variety of grafting methods to reproduce a specific variety of tree fruit, but for backyard orchardists, cleft grafting is one of the easiest grafts to make. Using tools you likely already have, you can pretty successfully graft multiple varieties onto a single tree.
Since most modern groceries stock a number of tasty varieties year round, it makes sense to choose unusual varieties for grafting. There are thousands of known apple varieties, so do your research, select what you want, then get online to find sources of scion wood. Scion wood is simply a branch of that variety’s previous year’s new growth, cut from the parent tree in mid-winter when the tree is dormant. It is then refrigerated until the trees are beginning bud swell, usually in March or April in the Yakima Valley.
The following steps correspond to numbered photos:
Step 1: Remove your stored scion wood from the refrigerator and take it to the host tree for grafting. Spray your loppers with 10% bleach in a clean-water mix. Then cut your scion wood so that it’s approximately 6 inches long, with two or three nodes along its length.
Step 2: Stub cut a branch on the existing tree that is approximately 1/2 to 1 inch in diameter.
Step 3: Using a sharp, sterilized knife, score opposite sides of the stubbed limb (see photo). This is to help ensure a clean cut in the next step.
Step 4: Using a sharp, sterilized wood chisel, placed between the scores, begin to gently tap into the stub. If your chisel is wide enough to span the limb, continue lightly tapping until the stub separates into two halves. (If your chisel is too narrow to span the entire stub, move it to the opposite side of the stub and alternate positions to carefully separate the stub.)
Step 5: For larger limbs, leave the chisel in the slot you’ve made to keep the sides apart. Then with a sterilized knife, whittle the lower (thicker) end of the scion wood so that opposite sides are trimmed evenly to a sharp wedge, similar to a wood shim.
Step 6: Remove the chisel from the stub and carefully insert the scion wood to where its bark aligns with the bark of the stub.
The more that the bark of the two wood pieces on the stub and the scion match, the more likely the success of the graft. It is actually the cambium layers that you are attempting to align, since that’s the growth area of the tree. If your scion wood and stub are about the same diameter, matching both the upper and lower cambium layers is a way to double your success rate.
Step 7: That’s it! Now all you have to do is tightly wrap the scion wood and stub where they join with a stretchy rubber tape to allow protection and eventual branch growth. A wax is available from grower supply stores that works as an overall sealant, or you can even use paraffin wax. The wax helps hold the scion wood in place as well as protect against pests and diseases.
For a YouTube demonstration of cleft grafting, visit https://youtu.be/LrE2CkQHudI.