Gardening is one of life’s simple pleasures, but as we age it may get more difficult to continue planting and caring for a big garden. We all know that gardening can be a source of exercise, fresh air, a place for communing with the beauty of nature and a source of healthy fruits and vegetables. We know from several studies that cultivation of plants can promote a healing environment, alleviate depression and increase a sense of well-being.
For older adults (or anyone who has trouble bending, squatting, pushing or lifting), all the digging, hoeing, weeding, mowing and watering — those activities that make a garden beautiful — can be especially hard on backs, shoulders and knees. Physical limitations can restrict gardening activity, but anyone who wants to garden can do it with careful planning and some adaptations.
Here are some ideas to help in order to continue to pursue gardening pleasures:
• Location: When planning your garden, consider locating the site near the house. A hard-surfaced, gently graded path about 3 feet wide with curbs and handrails will add to its accessibility. The paths can be of concrete, pavers, bricks, etc. These paths can then be easily negotiated with a wheelchair or walker. Along the path or within the garden, it is nice to provide benches in shaded areas so the gardener can also sit and passively enjoy the garden.
• Raised beds: One of the most important features to add is to bring your garden’s height to a comfortable level that will reduce bending. This can be done by using raised beds. These can be at the level that allows a person to sit on the edges or high enough that will allow the individual to sit in a wheelchair or walker, legs tucked under the bench. The beds should be narrow enough so that you can reach into the middle from all sides.
There are many designs available to choose from. Raised beds have many advantages: the soil warms up earlier; the soil is loose so roots grow more easily; and you can place plants close to one another so you have minimal weeding. The beds should be only as wide as an arm length. If lower raised beds are chosen, they can have built-in seats or, alternatively, use a rolling seat so you can easily get down to soil level and scoot along as you maintain your garden. Another design is a padded kneeling bench with upright handles to help go from kneeling to a standing position. This can be turned upside down and serve as a padded bench. Another help is to have a wheeled tool trolley to transport all your items to the garden in one load.
• The right tools: There are tools designed for easier use that are often lighter, well-balanced and fit better to the hand. Most can be further adapted with a padded handle. Tools that rely on the principles of physics to reduce the force or energy needed are also available. Look for lightweight hand tools with resilient rubber handles and ergonomic designs that will be easier on your hands and require less effort, and of course be sure to keep your tools sharp. A “reacher tool” can be used to reduce stretching, reaching and bending, especially if you have back problems or arthritis.
• Watering: Watering cans are heavy and need to be carried from the water source to all the plants daily. Watering can be made easier by installing drip irrigation systems that only require turning the water faucet on and off. Even better, a timer can be added to make the system automated. If that is not possible, a soaker hose snaked through the bed will also make watering easier.
• Smarter, not harder: Know the dimensions of the mature plant so you can place bedding plants close to one another. The plant will block out the sun and reduce weed production. Another tip is to put a mulch on the top of the soil, such as grass clippings. This will not only reduce weeds from growing but also retain soil moisture so watering can be done less frequently.
• Low-maintenance plants: There are many examples to include: dwarf varieties of determinant tomatoes; cut and come again lettuce varieties; shallow root crops such as radishes, beets and carrots; bush varieties of beans, peas and cucumbers; fruits that stay in small bunches like strawberries. And don’t forget flowers that will act as an attractant to pollinators, such as bees, that not only add beauty to the garden but allow for pollination of certain vegetables.
With all these tips and tricks, you will be on your way to eating fresh, healthy produce and enjoying all the amazing benefits that gardening has to offer.