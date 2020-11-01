"The next time you see a spiderweb, please pause, and look a little closer. You'll be seeing one of the most high-performance materials known to men."
-- Cheryl Hayashi
Arachnid is the Latin name that covers spiders, mites, ticks and daddy longlegs. There are about 40,000 species of spiders alone; let's talk about one that helps gardeners.
Curators of the arachnids at the Burke Museum on the University of Washington campus claim that spiders are the most numerous land predators on the planet, more than birds and bats, who are voracious insect eaters. Remember that spiders are meat eaters and will not eat your vegetables or flowers, but will feast on insects.
We see so few of those 40,000 species of spiders here in our Valley, but we do see Argiope aurantia (also known as the garden spider), yellow orb weaver, writing spider or zipper spider. It is native to North America. Garden spiders are yellow and black, though it might appear in different patterns. Like all spiders, they have eight legs. They are not aggressive and are not poisonous.
Its presence is most seen as we clean up our gardens in the fall, where you might see the female in the middle of a very impressive web. The webs will be found wherever it is possible to anchor them, be it tall grasses or strung from one of your veggie plants to another. You might see this spider in the middle of the web, ready to grab any insect, including mosquitoes and wasps, that are near the web. They have poor eyesight but are very sensitive to any vibrations in their web and they react quickly. They do not go chasing after what they eat, but sit and wait for an opportunity.
The female is very large, about 1 1/8 inches not including her legs, but the male is much smaller, only about 1/4 of an inch. He will create his own web close to hers or sometimes join her in her big web. After mating she sometimes will eat him, an unfortunate demise. She will lay about 1,400 eggs in one to three brown-colored egg sacs. They will stay in that sac until spring, when they hatch; they will look just like their parents, but much tinier. Few of the babies will live, falling victim to other insect predators or being swept away by the wind. Amazingly, these tiny spiders have the ability to weave their own tiny webs without their moms teaching them.
If you do not have "arachnophobia" -- a genuine fear of spiders -- we encourage you to help keep this insect around by creating a good environment for them. By using mulch in your garden, it not only keeps down weeds and saves water, but is a good spot for spiders to live. You could also lay some garden pots on their sides in a hidden spot for spiders to develop their webs and winter over.
Though we find this insect a friend in the garden, it is not our friend in the house. Many of us who have basements know it is a spot that seems to gather moisture and have hidden, dark corners. This is a perfect spot for spiders to winter over, but they do not belong there. We hope, though, that you choose to try to catch and release them outdoors instead of squishing them.