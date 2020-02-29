“Never be afraid to try something new, because life gets boring when you stay within the limits of what you already know.”
We all have our garden favorites: a familiar stately tree or sweet smelling blooms that come up reliably year after year.
In the vegetable garden, we wait each summer for the first ripe tomato, and for the basil to send forth its fragrance.
But, are you ready to step out of your comfort zone and try something new this spring?
Many of us have been browsing seed catalogs, searching for our favorites and skipping over unfamiliar items. Why do we do that when the photos are so beautiful? Perhaps it’s a fear of the unknown — a fear we should get over. Take a chance, read the descriptions and see if any of those interesting plants deserve a chance in your garden. Make this the spring we get acquainted with something new.
If you love your flowers you probably have many that are perennials, which come back each year. You likely plant some bulbs and purchase a few annuals each year to add color. Have you thought about taking a corner and devoting it to a special color scheme? Maybe some red geraniums, blue lobelia and white alyssum to create a great patriotic show stopper?
Perhaps you want to pay closer attention to inviting more bees, butterflies and hummingbirds into your yard. The trick here is to plant a lot of variety and have constant blooms. Keeping constant color can be tricky, but not if you do a bit of homework to see the bloom times, and are diligent about deadheading, which keeps the plants blooming.
Have you thought about slowly replacing your ornamentals with native plants? This would take some seasons, but you would be guaranteed they will do well, and pollinators will love them.
Do you grow herbs to complement your dinners, flavor your homemade tomato sauce or dry for winter? Perhaps you grow some of the common types, including basil, parsley, rosemary, thyme and oregano. But what about savory, lovage, borage or fennel? Who can resist all of them? Not only will they enhance your cooking, but if you let them bloom, you will be helping the bees. They love herbs as much as we do.
Cast an eye over your vegetable patch. Do you get seeds for the same old leaf lettuce each year? Why not add some butter crunch lettuce? It is always so much more expensive at the grocery store because it is so good.
Many types of lettuce tend to bolt (set seeds) when it gets hot. Do some research to see which varieties hold up well in the heat. Be sure to plant it in the shaded areas of your garden. Have you tried mizuna? It is a “cut and come” green that takes the place of lettuce very well and keeps going for you.
Maybe this is the year you try growing something you have never grown such as leeks, okra, kale, kohlrabi, bok choi or cauliflower. Start making your list.
Perhaps growing almost anything is new to you and all of the above seems a bit scary. Don’t let gardening frighten you. So much of what you need to know is right on the back of seed packets, such as when you should plant, how big the plant will get, how many days to harvest, soil and water needs, etc. Read gardening books, research on the internet, ask a neighbor who has a great garden. Another source of information is our Washington State University Master Gardener clinic, where you will find great volunteers ready to answer your questions. Just call them at 509-574-1604.
Trying new things does not have to be about growing at all. Maybe it’s the year you stop talking about building a new fence or trellis and actually do it. Maybe you’ve been dreaming about a water feature near your patio. Head to the library, check out ideas on Pinterest, see how it’s done on YouTube, and of course, quiz your carpenter friends for help and ideas.
And there is a lot of whimsical garden art that can add color and interest to your garden. The WSU Master Gardener plant sale, the first weekend in May, now has a new garden art section. Come and browse when you are buying those new bedding plants.
Try something new and let your imagination run wild!