Good soil is an unexciting yet important thing you can do for your garden. Good quality soil means your garden will practically grow itself. Gardens with good soil require less water, fewer herbicides and pesticides, less fertilizer and far less of your time and labor.
You can’t buy good soil. If you want it, you have to make it — and it takes years to make — but there are ways to speed things up.
Although some people expect that improving soil is an exact science, common sense may actually work as well. First, know your soil. A soil test is always a good idea, especially if your soil was ever used for a commercial or agricultural business. Otherwise, Yakima soils are generally clay based with everything you need except nitrogen and organic matter. Luckily, when you add organic matter, the process of decomposition results in stable nitrogen that is readily usable by plants. The key is to remember that lots of organic matter is all you need to transform native Yakima soil into dark, crumbly, loose, fertile soil, and in just a few years. That’s all there is to it.
If this sounds like a lot of work, have no fear. It isn’t a “man against nature” contest involving back-breaking labor. Nature is powerful and will do most of the work for you.
Deep mulch should be mixed organic matter, but not too much wood or bark. Wood takes many years to decompose and ties up nitrogen, making it unavailable to plants. Deep mulch works best when added in the fall. In existing ornamental beds, apply a 6- to 12-inch layer on top of the soil. Do not turn it into the soil. If there are trees and woody shrubs, do not let mulch touch the trunks or stems. Leave 2 to 3 inches between mulch and the base of the plant to avoid rot. In the spring, annuals can be planted by simply moving the mulch aside to dig a hole for the new plant. Within a year or two, the mulch will be eaten by soil microbes and decomposers. What’s left will be several inches of beautiful, dark, crumbly soil. You will need to add about 4 inches of mulch each year thereafter.
For vegetable gardens, start in the fall by adding 12 to 16 inches of mulch to the whole garden. This deep layer of mulch is a one-time addition. The following spring, simply move the mulch aside enough to dig a hole for the seedling. Do not let the mulch touch the stems of the baby plants. Most crops that grow from seeds don’t do well when seeded directly into deep mulch. Squash, zucchini, pumpkins and melons are exceptions. To sow seeds, depending on the layout of your garden, rake the mulch back, exposing the soil to make either a row or a wide bed. Cover the exposed soil with a couple of inches of finished compost. Do not mix the compost into the soil. Plant seeds directly into the compost. In the following years, deep mulch isn’t necessary. Just do regular maintenance by adding about 4 inches of mulch to the whole garden, usually in the fall. Do not till the mulch into the soil. In fact, dig and till as little as possible. This maintains a better ecosystem for the soil microbes and decomposers, which will do the tilling for you.
Where do you get so much mulch and what kind of mulch should you use? An easy solution is to chop fall leaves and grass clippings by running over them a couple of times while mowing your lawn. Chopping leaves into smaller bits looks attractive and reduces how much they blow around in the wind. If you don’t have leaves, ask a neighbor for theirs. They’ll probably be thrilled to deliver them to you. Chopped straw is good in vegetable gardens, but will take a little longer to decompose. It can be found at any ranch feed store and is reasonably priced. Skip the hay. It’s full of seeds. Another option is the free shredded yard waste available from the landfill in Terrace Heights. Any of these mulches will be dark and crumbly within a year or two.
Spreading all this mulch is a lot of work, but takes only a day or two each year. Besides creating very rich, fertile soil, mulch also prevents weed seeds from sprouting; protects against soil erosion; moderates soil temperature; holds water; reduces evaporation; and feeds the soil microbes that in turn feed your garden plants. That means you’ll spend less time weeding and watering, spend a lot less money on chemicals, and still have a healthier garden. That’s a big return on your labor. In the end, you’ll have more time to actually enjoy your garden.
