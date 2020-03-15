In the winter, when deciduous trees and shrubs remain leafless, are you inspired or bored when you look out your windows into your yard?
With a little planning and by selecting the right plants, you can create winter scenes with bold colors, interesting textures and even flowers. During this slower growing season you’ll have more time for researching, planning and designing these winter art scenes.
Designing a garden from scratch isn’t an option for most of us, but we can focus on renovating small sections of our yards. With the right design, plants and garden ornaments, your yard can still be engaging and beautiful any time of the year.
To get started with your plan, step outside to take a look at your garden and analyze its bare structure or “bones.” You might realize that you already have a good number of evergreen trees and shrubs that provide privacy screening or hide unsightly objects all year long. Next, consider structures you have or might consider adding. Do you already have a vertical structure that might support a vine? Or do you notice a space that would benefit from having a new structure built? Amazingly, there are plenty of hardy plants, both large and small, capable of withstanding the extremes of heat and cold in our Valley and still offer something special to enjoy during the winter months.
Trees with interesting bark: Once the leaves fall, the trunks remain exposed for the duration of the winter. This is a very important element and you will find a wide variety of colors and textures available. Examples of trees with attractive bark are: Acer griseum (Paperbark Maple) 25 to 40 feet; Acer palmatum ‘Sango-Kaku’ (Coral Bark Maple); Parrotia persica ‘Vanessa’ (Persian Ironwood).
Shrubs with beautiful twigs: During the winter we can appreciate features of shrubs that go unnoticed during the summer. With the winter sun low in the sky and the light shining sideways on plants, branch patterns or twig colors are highlighted. Examples include: Cornus sanguinea ‘Midwinter Fire’ (Bloodtwig Dogwood); Corylus avellana ‘Contorta’ (Harry Lauder’s Walking Stick); Hydrangea quercifolia; ‘Ruby Slippers’ (Oakleaf Hydrangea).
Evergreens: Evergreens add color to the dull gray months of winter. In zone 6 and colder, we can use a wide variety of hardy conifers and interesting broadleaf evergreen shrubs, as well as evergreen perennials and groundcovers with fascinating textures and colors. Examples of evergreens with great winter interest: Pinus contorta “Chief Joseph” Ilex x meserveae “Blue Prince”/”Blue Princess” (Holly, Blue Prince & Princess Combo); Viburnum × rhytidophylloides “Alleghany” (Leatherleaf Viburnum).
Ornamental grasses: Low maintenance, easy to grow ornamental grasses provide movement on a breezy day and add an extra element of interest during the winter. There are striking cultivars that show bronze and even reddish tones that are especially attractive when planted in groups. Examples of grasses that provide winter interest: Pennisetum alopecuroides “Piglet” (Fountain Grass); Festuca glauca “Boulder Blue” (Blue Fescue); Calamagrostis × acutiflora “Eldorado” (Feather Reed Grass).
Perennials with beautiful flowers, seed heads or evergreen leaves: Perennials used for winter interest will have persistent foliage and may have unusual color, interesting growth pattern or flowers. Seeds and seedpods often provide unusual and attractive characteristics to the winter scene. Examples of perennials that provide winter interest: Bergenia cordifolia DRAGONFLY™ “Angel Kiss” (Dwarf Bergenia); Heuchera “Forever Purple” (Coral Bells); Sedum spectabile “Autumn Joy” (Autumn Joy Stonecrop); Achillea millefolium “Moonshine” (Yarrow); Echinacea purpurea “PowWow White” (Coneflower).
These are just a few ideas to help you see winter from a new perspective and take your garden to the next level. Look for ideas about winter interest online or get inspired browsing through books and magazines and make your garden shine and burst with excitement even during the coldest days of the year. This is a perfect time of year to take a critical look at your yard or garden, decide on the plant and its placement, purchase and plant those varieties this spring.
Next winter you will have the joy of seeing some winter interest in your yard.