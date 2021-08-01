Beatrice Reiss has a magnetic warmth about her that draws people to her when she volunteers at the Master Gardener clinics. She wants people to learn about gardening, and she’s there to teach.
But her effort to educate extends well beyond the formal reach of Master Gardener programs. If you’re lucky enough to visit her home, you’ll likely be redirected to her backyard to see her worm beds. You can’t see them from the house, but you wander about through her plantings until you reach a far corner of her lot, and there they are: simple, roughly constructed wooden boxes. Beatrice opens one of two worm bins, the top layers of leaves are pushed to the end of the box, and there for you to see are hundreds of wriggling red worms, Eisenia foetida, excited (yes, these worms act much like my dog at treat time) in anticipation of a layer of new kitchen waste to be spread over them. (Or, it could be the daylight; red worms want complete darkness.)
Beatrice scoops through them with her bare fingers (rubber gloves are for novices) to bring the gooey worm poop up for examination. Being a good guest, you show how impressed you are to see this treasure, and listen to her describe how she periodically removes the sticky nutrient-rich matter and adds it to her garden. Beatrice feeds the worms about three times weekly, and if she is traveling for three weeks or more, she arranges to have someone else feed her hungry worms. Her reward for keeping happy worms? She estimates she can harvest from one to two gallons of worm castings a month.
Over the happy worms, Beatrice spreads a few days worth of her kitchen vegetable waste, then again covers it all with the leaves, and replaces the lid. “That’s about it,” she tells you as she hops up, ready to answer your questions. Beatrice clearly is as pleased as her worms are.
Of course, that really isn’t all there is to it. In summers, she keeps her beds under a huge shade tree to protect them from the sun. In winters, she adds extra layers of leaves on the outside of her bins as well as inside over the top layer. That helps insulate the worms and the food scraps from our harsh winters. But she’s careful to avoid some vegetation like walnut leaves, which are poisonous. She prefers more tender leaves, like maple, that break down more quickly.
Beatrice has been feeding her worms for 24 years now, after taking a King County Master Recycler Composting class where operating worm bins was taught. In those 24 years, she has not had to replace or add worms, enjoying the production of many generations of red worms from that first batch.
Bernice recommends reading the book “The Worms Eat My Garbage” by Mary Apelhof. Read it and you may have a new avocation — and about a million grandbaby worms — in no time. And for an excellent Washington State University Extension website on the subject, visit bit.ly/YHR-worms.
Other methods
As excited as Beatrice is about her own method of producing worm castings, there are other ways that may appeal to gardeners who might prefer a less hands-on approach with the wrigglers and their excrement.
The Master Gardeners who oversee the Heirloom Garden in Yakima have taken a more relaxed view of worm beds. Their theory is that since worms have lived in nature for millennia without the aid of humans, it should be easy to create an outdoor worm habitat.
Red worms only live in the top 18 inches of organic matter, so they make a pile that becomes long, not tall. They start with bare soil, add a layer of dry organic materials for bedding — dead leaves and dry grass clippings, but not woody materials. Add a layer of kitchen scraps and/or green “yard waste,” but no invasive weeds, plants that have gone to seed, or kitchen scraps that contain protein. Add some red worms. Then cover everything with a thick layer of bedding mulch to keep it looking neat. This creates a moist, dark, cool, environment the worms like. Make sure to water the pile when you water your garden.
Each time you add organic matter to the worm pile, add it to the same end of the pile and cover with it dry bedding, so that the pile continues to get longer. In about a year, you can shovel the worm compost from the original part of the pile and use it in your garden, leaving about half the pile. Now begin adding the food to the opposite end of the pile, so it eventually moves back to the starting point — and voila, the process begins again. Worms always move toward new food — the coolest part of the pile in summer and the warmest in winter.
Some worms may die in the winter, but their cocoons will survive and hatch in the spring. As long as you feed them regularly, your worms will hang around. That’s their belief and it seems to be working.
For additional information on other worm beds, visit bit.ly/YHR-worms2.
Gardening problems? The public is encouraged to visit the Master Gardener diagnostic clinic in Union Gap, Mondays and Fridays from 9 to noon and 1-4 p.m. Contact us at 509-574-1604 or email gardener@yakima.wa.us. We are also available at the Downtown Yakima Farmers Market each Sunday morning through mid-October. For better identification, bring a sample of the damaged plant in a sealed zip-close bag.