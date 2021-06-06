Lizann Powers-Hammond is a Washington State University Extension agent and Margaret Morris is a WSU Master Food Preserver; both are Yakima County Master Gardeners. The WSU Extension office that houses the Master Gardener clinic is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, we will continue to answer your gardening questions; call 509-574-1604 and leave a detailed message. We also will respond to emails at www.gardener@co.yakima,wa.us. Again, leave a detailed message and include your contact information so we can call if we have questions. If you have photos as evidence of a problem, attach them as well; we are not accepting any physical samples at this time.