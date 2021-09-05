In mid-August, Yakima Emergency Services issued a Level 3 Evacuation notice (Leave Now) for our neighborhood in the upper Naches Valley. We grabbed our dog, hopped in our already packed vehicles, and headed to a friend’s house in Yakima to stay until the notice was removed. Although we left as ordered, few others in the evacuation zone did. Their reasoning was understandable: The evacuation notice made no sense to them. The fire was 4 miles away and the prevailing wind was away from us. Thieves could ransack our homes if we all were to leave.
Like our neighbors, we, too, believed that our home was likely to be spared from the Schneider Springs Fire, but we had witnessed its explosion through the William O. Douglas Wilderness Area earlier that week and read about homes and communities that had been leveled by fires in neighboring states and in British Columbia, Canada, so we left with few misgivings.
Firewise Program
The U.S. Forest Service and the state Department of Natural Resources coordinate with the national Firewise program to provide information to citizens who wish to make their properties less vulnerable to wildfires. Our neighborhood had already worked with the local program prior to another nearby wildfire a few years ago, limbing the huge Ponderosa Pine and Douglas Fir that surround our homes and having the limbs chipped by the North Yakima Conservation District (NYCD) Firewise crew. They also helped us get a matching grant to pay the logger who did the difficult work.
I asked NYCD Manager Mike Tobin what he thinks homeowners should do to prepare for the next wildfire, and is this a priority for urban residents as well as for those of us living in forested locations? The district oversees the local Firewise program.
Although his program’s emphasis is on the State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12 corridors, Tobin says he worries that conditions are ripe to have a catastrophic wildfire in all areas of the county including West and East valleys. People have moved to areas where fire is a common occurrence and planted inappropriate vegetation, including long rows of arborvitae near structures, he says. With the more crowded conditions in these former farmlands, the opportunity to build effective fire lines is also reduced.
Save Yourself First
If you imagine that a firetruck and firefighters will automatically appear at your doorstep to save you and your family when a wildfire nears, you likely will be disappointed, Tobin said. Wildfires generally threaten multiple neighborhoods simultaneously and firefighters must choose which to save. He says they will choose defensible properties first. Homes that have no escape routes or that have not been cleared enough to provide safety for the firefighters will likely be left to fate.
Furthermore, neighborhoods that have followed Firewise guidelines are not only easier and safer to defend, they can often be left untouched by fire without firefighter intervention. Tobin emphasized that the person most likely to save you, your family, and your property is you by planning ahead.
What to Do
To lessen or avoid property destruction and possible death, property owners should:
- Eliminate flammable fuels around all buildings before every summer. This should include removal of needles and leaves from gutters and around the base of trees, and elimination of anything flammable on the ground within 3 feet of structures.
- Remove trees, bushes, and ground covers that are especially flammable, such as arborvitae and juniper, and replace with safer alternatives. Plant deciduous trees rather than evergreens, because they are less flammable. Eliminate tree limbs that overhang structures. Defensible Space and landscape plant suggestions can be found at this informative site: https://disastersafety.org/wildfire/fire-resistant-landscaping-for-your-home/
- Remove lower limbs of large trees to a height of 15 feet.
- Replace connecting points to structures with metal flashing.
- Replace flammable roofing with with Class A materials. And remove flammable plants that are near the structures and all debris that may collect on roofs.
- Store firewood at least 30 feet from structures.
- Coordinate with neighbors to bring all properties up to Firewise standards.
- Prearrange a place to stay for you and your animals and have all household and family members aware of that location.
- Carefully prepare a list of the most important documents and personal items that you wish to take with you. And do that before fire season.
- Have an escape route planned from your property to the place where you plan to stay—and have an alternate route to take if fire has made your preferred route dangerous or impossible.
- Follow evacuation guidelines. Be aware of threats at Evacuation Level 1; be packed, have animals corralled and transport vehicles available, and be ready to leave at Level 2, AND LEAVE when emergency services directs a Level 3 warning. If you defy the Evacuation Level 3 and choose to stay in your home, you not only risk your life, but you risk the lives of firefighters, Tobin said. Emergency Services makes this decision by using multiple factors, not just the distance to the fire from your property, but also weather predictions, and the reliability of the roads for escape and for transporting firefighters and emergency vehicles. Hopefully, a Level 3 will be nothing more than an inconvenience, but you can live with it if you leave. Literally.
There are many useful pamphlets available from NYCD at its office at 1606 Perry St., Suite C, in Yakima. Plus Tobin has placed links on the District’s website, www.northyakimacd.wordpress.com, to a select group of resources.
Be preemptive, get the information now to start your own Firewise Community, and save yourself and your neighbors if and when that firestorm hits.