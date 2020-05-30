Spring is a time to be outside in the garden and yard. It’s a good idea to give all your transplants, and maybe your seed beds, a good feeding with compost or an appropriate commercial fertilizer to get things off to a good start.
Once those chores are taken care of, the single most important thing you can do for weed prevention is to put down a nice thick layer of mulch. This will also reduce the need for watering during the warm weather.
Gardeners use mulches for a variety of reasons. During the growing season, mulches discourage weeds, conserve moisture and help maintain soil temperatures. During the winter, they offer protection for perennials, roses and other tender shrubs. Mulches also enhance the beauty of garden beds with textures and colors that complement the plant material.
Mulches can be applied nearly any time of the year, but the best time is mid-spring when the soil has warmed. If mulches are applied too early, the soil temperature will stay low and plant growth will be delayed.
Water deeply, then apply mulch 2 to 4 inches deep over relatively clean, weed-free soil. Never apply mulches to dry soil. Covering existing weeds, especially weedy grasses, will not control them. Periodically check soil moisture and water if needed.
When selecting the right mulch for your garden, think about availability, affordability, appearance and ease of maintenance. I’ve listed a few of the recommendations; some are best for flower beds and others for vegetable gardens or raised beds:
• Compost: Use 1 to 3 inches in vegetable gardens, but it can also be used to add to the dirt found in flower and shrub beds. Incorporate into beds at the end of the season to improve the soil. Compost can be a source of weeds, bacteria or plant diseases if the compost pile hasn’t had a sufficient heating period.
• Bagged steer manure: 1 to 2 inches can be used the same way as compost. It has been sterilized and should be free of problems. There are a few nutrients but it should not be relied on as a fertilizer.
• Sawdust: 2 to 3 inches of sawdust in vegetable and small fruit beds, flowerbeds and in paths. Use well-rotted sawdust but be prepared to add a high nitrogen fertilizer if plants become pale or yellow in color.
• Fine bark: 2 to 3 inches of fine bark is easy to use in flower and shrub beds and will eventually break down and improve the soil.
• Shredded leaves: 2 to 3 inches around flower, vegetable or shrub beds. An easy way to shred leaves in the fall is to use a lawn mower with the catcher on over the leaves that fall from trees and collect them for use in the beds. Black walnut leaves are toxic to many plants and should not be used in garden or compost piles. Also, do not use diseased leaves.
• Grass clippings: Grass clippings are an easy way to recycle when you mow your lawn and they work great in vegetable gardens between plants. You want to add these only 2-3 inches of grass at a time, then refresh with another 2-3 inches. Grass clippings, if added in a 6- to 8-inch pile, will begin to turn to slime and start to smell. Don’t use the grass clipping after adding any weed products to the lawn. It is best to just use the mulching lawn mower feature without catching the grass clippings for several weeks.
• Straw: Straw needs to be weed free and again can be used on a vegetable garden. This product is also a great way to keep perennial plants protected over the cold winter months.
• Coarse bark: This used to be called “beauty bark” and was always nice for flower beds, but if not renewed each year there is not much “beauty” when it’s faded and thin. Put 2 to 3 inches around trees and shrubs; it is best to have black plastic and fabric weed barrier underneath. Be sure to keep bark back a few inches away from the base of the trunk to prevent rot or rodent damage, and know that it may attract carpenter ants. Crushed rock is an alternative to bark but is more expensive.
The bottom line for mulches is to “work smarter, not harder.”