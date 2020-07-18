What makes dwarf and micro-dwarf tomatoes different than bush tomatoes or regular vining tomato plants? It’s the extremely small size of the plant itself.
In order to be considered a micro-dwarf, the overall size of the plant must be no bigger than 12 inches, while dwarf plants get no taller than 3 feet. The fruits can be any size. According to online descriptions, the plants normally produce 3 to 4 cups of fruit per plant.
Dwarf and micro-dwarf varieties are fairly new on the tomato scene. They are not determinate bush-type tomatoes. They have the dominant gene for an indeterminate growth pattern paired with a very rare gene for dwarfism, where the distance between each vine or leaf is only an inch or two apart. This creates a very compact plant with stocky, sturdy stems and vines. The plants can have any type leaf, but most exhibit rugose leaves that are dark green, thick and crinkled. The fruits can be any color and size.
Dwarfism in tomatoes is so rare that when it occurs, plant breeders try to grow and save as many seeds as possible for future plant breeding purposes. Plant breeders use dwarf varieties to control for plant size and then hand-pollinate to cross with varieties that have desirable fruit traits. Each generation, plant breeders continue to select only plants that exhibit dwarfism and other desired traits. Up to 90% of the hybrid crosses must be discarded because they don’t have the desired traits. It takes six to 10 generations for these hybrid crosses to stabilize, at which point they are a new open pollinated variety. Even so, there will always be the occasional plant that reverts back to the dominant traits of the original parent plants.
There appears to be little demand by commercial growers for dwarfs and even less for micro-dwarfs. The rise in the number of all dwarf varieties is mostly a result of the interest and efforts of hobby gardeners. In 2005, hobby gardeners and plant breeders Craig LeHoullier of North Carolina and Patrina Nuske-Small of Australia joined forces to solve what they saw as a problem for many home gardeners: the lack of small tomato plant varieties. By 2007, they formed the Dwarf Tomato Project, an all-volunteer, worldwide project.
Usually you can only grow one generation of tomatoes a year. However, when gardeners in the Northern Hemisphere teamed up to swap seeds with growers in the Southern Hemisphere (where the growing seasons are the opposite of ours), they were able to grow two generations each year, cutting by half the time it takes to stabilize a new variety.
But why would anyone want to grow a micro-dwarf tomato? Mostly for the novelty. But don’t let their mini size fool you. They can be grown easily in 1 gallon pots, or 10 plants in a single 10 gallon pot. They don’t need much staking or pruning, just enough to keep the vines from breaking under the weight of the fruits. Basically just plant, water regularly, and then forget about them until harvest.
They are also small enough to grow indoors, or to bring a potted plant indoors at the end of the season to extend the harvest. Tomatoes need a controlled environment when grown indoors — 14 to 16 hours a day of full sun or strong artificial light, and consistent temperatures of 72 to 80 degrees night and day. A windowsill may not provide good growing conditions. If you have a large enough seed starting area, it might be the perfect place to grow dwarfs during the winter.
Some varieties are available only in the Northern Hemisphere or the Southern Hemisphere. This is not because of growing conditions, but rather because of the varying policies and regulations of each nation for controlling seeds. Australia has recently passed laws restricting seed sharing. Since many varieties of dwarf tomatoes were bred in Australia, they are no longer made available to northern gardeners.
To learn more about the Dwarf Tomato Project, visit Craiglehoullier.com/dwarf-tomato-breeding-project. To see photos and descriptions of over 70 dwarf varieties (soon to be 125 varieties) and to order seed, visit dwarftomatoproject.net. Seeds for dwarf and micro-dwarf varieties are not widely available from large seed companies, but are available from many small family-owned seed companies or local co-ops that specialize in open pollinated and hard-to-find varieties. Renaissance Seed Co., Rare Seed at Baker Creek, Sample Seed Co. and Tomatofest are good places to try. Be prepared for them to be out of stock frequently, and expect to pay up to a dollar per seed.
One of our Master Gardeners planted seeds of four varieties of micro-dwarfs on July 1 and hopes to have tomatoes this winter. The varieties are Orange Hat (orange fruits), Monetka (yellow fruits), Vilma and Pinocchio (red fruits).