As we progress toward the last few weeks of fall and our thoughts turn to preserving our harvest, it follows that we want to add flavor, spice and seasonings to our produce. If you would like to grow your own herbs to enjoy fresh and/or dried, here are some basics regarding how to proceed to a successful outcome.
Herbs are often grown close to the kitchen so it’s handy to snip a few as you prepare your meals. Herbs add beauty, fragrance and color. Their interesting textures and forms, and rich or subtle fragrances can be an important part of your garden enjoyment.
In general, herbs prefer a moderately rich soil. An overly rich soil (or excessive fertilizing) can lead to vigorous growth, which can detract from the essence of the herb. This is due to a reduction of the essential oil content. Make sure the soil in your herb garden has excellent drainage. If yours does not, consider growing your herbs either in raised beds or containers.
Most herbs prefer full sun with at least six hours per day. Herbs that will tolerate light shade include chives, cilantro, dill and mint. Most herbs will do well with about 1 inch of water per week, unless it is during the heat of summer. Once established, most herb plants are remarkably resistant to insect and disease attack. The oils that give them aroma and flavor may contribute to their ability to repel pests.
Harvest herbs by cutting back a shoot to just above a leaf with a sharp scissor. This will provide both your day’s harvest and encourage a nice, bushy growth on the remaining plant. In general, an herb’s flavor is most pronounced when harvested just before the plant begins to flower. Harvest in the morning when the oils are most concentrated.
Perennial mints are typically vigorous and can become invasive. Rather than planting them directly in the garden, grow the plants in containers, then, if you wish, sink the container into the garden. This will contain the roots and limit spreading.
Many herbs are annuals, where you either seed or purchase bedding plants in the spring and plant in the garden; they die back after the first heavy frost. Perennials can overwinter by cutting the plant back and surrounding it with mulch or leaves, or plant them in a sheltered location near the house.
But what if you want to enjoy these herbs over the winter?
What is the best method of keeping those annuals over the winter as well as your favorite perennial herbs? The easiest way to do that is to grow them in containers and take them into the house before the first frost. It is best to place them in or near a south- or west-facing window. Assure that watering, fertilizing periodically, and cutting back occur.
When harvesting herbs, wash them and gently pat them dry on a paper towel, but do not crush them. Remove any dead or discolored leaves, and snip or pull leaves off the stem to be used in cooking. Remember to use twice the amount of fresh over dried herbs in recipes.
If you have an abundance of herbs and want to preserve them, there are several choices. A small amount can be placed in a green produce bag (to minimize ethylene oxide production) and kept in the refrigerator. With an abundance of herbs, you can choose to dry them by hanging them in bunches in a warm airy room or lay them on the screen in a food dryer. Assure they are crackly dry, then store in dark glass containers. Be sure to label with the name and date, as herbs are best used within one year.
Another choice is freezing your herbs. This will soften leaf tissue, but does not alter the flavor, so they are good in soups and stews. Chop or snip the herbs and place them into an ice cube tray. For chives, dill, mint and tarragon, it is best to fill the slots with water. For oregano, thyme, basil and parsley, adding oil such as olive oil is best. After they are frozen you can pop them out of the tray and place them into a labeled freezer bag.
Finally, another fun thing to do is to mix the chopped herbs (chives, parsley, marjoram or thyme) into softened butter, let it harden in the refrigerator, and serve.
It is always fun and rewarding to enjoy the fruits of your labor.
