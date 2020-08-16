August has arrived and with it all the garden problems of heat stress.
Heat-stressed plants suffer from poor water absorption and nutrient deficiencies. Lawns turn yellow; leaves on shrubs and trees curl or develop brown tips; plants wilt. This is a time when many people self-diagnose problems in their gardens, often coming up with the right answer but the wrong solution.
Temperature is important when diagnosing many garden problems. All plants have a temperature range in which they survive and an even narrower range where they thrive. If the temperature is too hot or too cold, it slows or even stops the process of osmosis, which is how plants absorb water and water-soluble nutrients. Heat-stressed plants are more likely to die when other stressors are added. It helps to wait for cooler weather before applying fertilizer, pesticide or herbicides regardless of whether they are organic or chemical.
Since gardeners tend to worry most about their tomatoes and lawns, we’ll use both as examples. Tomato plants survive when temperatures are 50 to 95 degrees, but thrive from 75 to 85 degrees, a narrow range ideal for efficient osmosis. They grow quite well about 10 degrees on either side of ideal. The further from ideal, the less efficient osmosis becomes, and gradually plants cannot take up water and nutrients and will turn yellow, wilt and eventually die. Adding more fertilizer and water will not help; in fact in can be detrimental during hot weather.
The ideal temperature differs from plant to plant. Think of your lawn in the spring and fall, when it is lush, green and growing so fast you have to mow more than once a week. Then as winter comes, the lawn gradually turns brown, stops growing and looks dead. It simply cannot take up water, or the nutrients in the water, because of the cold. This is also why our lawns look yellow in August. The lawn will begin to show symptoms of deficient nitrogen, iron or phosphorus even though there is no deficiency in the soil. The nutrients are there, but the lawn cannot absorb them.
Yakima soil was created when volcanic eruptions ground the native rocks into fine ash, creating soil that has plenty of rock-based nutrients like phosphorus, manganese, magnesium, iron, zinc, copper and calcium. These are in a usable and stable form. They do not easily leach through the soil into waterways, and are very slowly depleted. You should never add rock elements without a soil test to confirm a true deficiency. Too much of these elements will cause long-term problems that are difficult to resolve and will result in yellow, unhealthy plants.
Here are some of the most common problems caused by temperature:
• Leaf curl is a crop specific virus and very damaging to tomatoes. The leaves curl upward into a tube, the underside of the leaf may have a slightly purplish color, and leaves may be small, misshapen or twisted. The virus will quickly spread from one plant to another. You should pull the plant and throw it in the garbage, not the yard waste.
However, most curled leaves are actually due to heat. This can be seen in both vegetables and ornamentals and is very common in tomatoes. If your plants have curled leaves, without any of the other symptoms of the virus, it’s probably a normal adaptive trait that helps protect the plant during excessive heat. As the edges of the leaves curl, less of the leaf is exposed to the light and the inside of the roll is shaded. As the leaf curls, the underside turns to the sun, reflecting sunlight away from the plant, which helps with cooling and moisture retention. Tomatoes specifically bred for cooler climates like Sophie’s Choice, Taxi, Arctic Rose and Manitoba are likely to have curled leaves in the heat.
• Blossom end rot in tomatoes, caused by a calcium deficiency, causes a dark brown spot. The deficiency is usually caused by weather that is too cool or too hot for the plant to take up calcium that is already in the soil. The undamaged part of the tomato can still be eaten. This problem usually goes away when the weather is more agreeable to the plant. Growing heat-tolerant varieties helps.
Blossom end rot does not affect squash and zucchini. But something similar happens when a small fruit starts to form, but then gets a brown spot at the blossom end, shrivels up and dies. This is actually an unpollinated ovary. When a female blossom doesn’t receive pollen from a male blossom, the ovary dies. The solution is to plant more squash so there are enough male and female blossoms open at the same time, and to plant with other flowers to attract more pollinators.
• Catfacing in tomatoes and peppers is caused by a fluctuation in weather temperatures at the time of blossom formation. It causes scaring and misshapen areas on the fruits, which are edible but unattractive. The issue resolves itself with more agreeable weather.
• Chlorosis causes yellow leaves with veins that remain green. This can be seen in vegetables and ornamentals and is commonly due to iron or phosphorus deficiency in the soil. But in Yakima, the most likely culprit is weather. Once the plant is in its comfort zone it will take up the needed nutrients, resolving the issue.
The best thing for heat stress is to remember that cooler weather is coming, so have patience. If you have specific questions, remember you are always welcome to call our WSU Extension plant clinic at 509-574-1604.