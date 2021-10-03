West Valley stone artist and gardener Ron Sell has successfully merged his two interests by creating stone tables and sculptures within his 4 acres of spectacular landscape.
He and his late wife, Linda Knutson, had collected rock for fun over many years. They called it “rock rescue,” finding useable stone in waste dumps and along road banks where slides would toss small boulders into traffic lanes.
Those stones now make up the many trails, patios and art works that add so much to their garden.
Stone tables
Four stone tables are showcased in Ron’s garden, two near entrances to his home and two in more remote sections where visitors can discover them unexpectedly. A common hosta, which can blend when planted among flashier flowers in the beds, can be the star attraction on one of his tables. And a delicate moss or orchid may be seen up close for the first time.
With a little help from a strong friend, you can build one for your own landscape. (Or you can use lighter-weight wood or even an old wheelbarrow as a table, though they won’t have the permanence of stone.)
Ron recommends using limestone or sandstone for the legs, which he sets in concrete to make his plant tables sturdy. The leg tops are set so that they are level with one another. The table tops are made of either 2-inch-thick white Wilkinson Sandstone or red-toned Arizona Rose Flagstone. Their lighter weight and even thicknesses make his job easier. He is careful to keep all edges of the tabletop and legs natural looking without visible saw marks, and they are secured in place by their own weight.
Unlike the majority of rock in his garden and artworks, stones for his tables are purchased from commercial stone suppliers.
For readers who would like to build their own plant tables, Ron lists the following tips:
• Use a carpenter’s level to ensure that legs are the same height and are level with one another.
• If you wish to irrigate your creation with drip irrigation (recommended), drill a hole through the table top big enough to insert micro tubing. Drill it where a leg will obscure it if possible.
• Once the top is in place, arrange weathered branches or roots and interesting stones in a pleasing pattern.
• Fill in around the stones and wood branches with a purchased, high-quality potting mix. Do not use soil from your garden as it will likely not have enough organic matter to retain moisture and will surely have weed seeds.
• The next step is to weave a micro drip hose through the soil and connect it to the micro tubing coming from the hole in the tabletop. Be careful to not kink your line.
Now the real fun begins. Ron selects his plant species carefully, using unusual dwarf plants that are difficult to appreciate if not planted closer to eye level. Some specimens can be found at the better nurseries in the Valley, while the internet may be required to find the perfect rare plant that inspires you. And if you spot a new specimen plant that you want to show off, it’s a snap; no stooping or crawling about required.
Some examples used by Ron include dwarf hostas, saxifrage, confers, hens and chicks, ice plants, ferns and tiny perennials. Ron does not use annuals in his tables. The perennials give them a look of aged permanence and seldom need to be replaced.
If you chose to use drip irrigation, watering will be done automatically. If not, be sure your overhead irrigation adequately covers the table and is a fine mist that does not dislodge your soil.
Once you’ve finished the rewarding steps above, you are pretty much done forever. If a weed seed has blown in, you simply pull it when you walk by. If a flower is spent, remove it.
Your new tables of art will become a focus of your garden, guaranteed.
