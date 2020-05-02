Master Gardeners know from decades of experience that gardening, especially vegetable gardening, is always more popular during times of hardship and uncertainty. This year certainly qualifies! The act of planting a seed says you plan to be here in two months to eat this tomato, or in 30 years to push your grandkids on a swing hanging from this tree. Gardening may be the ultimate act of optimism.
It goes without saying that growing food has many nutritional benefits. But, growing food makes many people feel safer and more in control when things seem chaotic. Gardening also reduces stress and anxiety, improves sleep and provides moderate exercise. Finally, gardening can be done while practicing social distancing. All are good things, especially now!
People instinctively know that food, water and shelter are paramount to survival, so it is little wonder that people turn to growing food in hard times. Probably the best example is seen with victory gardens grown during World War II. By the end of the war, 40% of all fruits and vegetables eaten in America were grown in home gardens. Americans had no control over the war, but growing food gave them control over a small but important part of their lives.
Obviously, growing some of your own food has many nutritional benefits, and can help the budget, too. But there are many other benefits. Among them:
• Gardening gets you outdoors into fresh air. Today, indoor air is five times more polluted than outdoor air, mostly because of chemical-based products that off-gas into our homes.
• Going outdoors increases the oxygen levels in the body, making people feel more alert and energetic.
• Exposure to sunlight increases the body’s production of vitamin D and melatonin for better sleep, and elevates serotonin levels that create feelings of calm and well-being, reducing stress, anxiety and depression. The UV found in sunlight is also known to kill microorganisms.
• Early research shows bacteria in the soil may strengthen our lungs and immune systems, and may elevate serotonin levels.
• Finally, gardening can be done while practicing social distancing.
Maybe you think there isn’t room in your yard for a vegetable garden, or it would be too hard to dig up the lawn. Vegetable plants don’t necessarily need to be grown on a square piece of ground, with straight rows, hidden somewhere out behind the garage. Many edible plants look beautiful planted among flowers and other ornamentals. For example, peppers, eggplant and basil can fill in between showy blooms; carrots and lettuce are attractive edging a walkway; dill and small bush tomatoes look great at the back of a bed.
If you’re thinking of starting a vegetable garden, what can you realistically expect? Unless you have acreage, don’t believe that you can grow all the food you and your family are going to eat year-round. In most cases, you won’t be able to grow the proteins, fats, sugars and grains. These crops go beyond gardening and into farming or homesteading.
However, you can grow most of the produce your family eats. Potatoes, leeks, winter squash, dried beans and corn can produce a lot of calories. But maybe it makes more sense to grow vegetables that are expensive to buy but a bargain to grow: sugar snap peas, green beans, rhubarb, strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, squash, melons, lettuce and other salad greens, and the current trendy uber-foods like kale, cauliflower, beets and Brussels sprouts. These foods can provide many vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.
But let’s face it, most people eat vegetables because they’re good for us, not necessarily because we like them. Don’t grow what you won’t eat! On the other hand, grow one or two things each year that you have never tried before. It gives you the opportunity to try several different recipes. If you still hate it, there is no guilt when you throw it on the compost pile. Who knows, you may actually find that you like pickled okra, caramelized onions or eggplant moussaka.
Every garden should have at least a few herbs. You can create a formal herb garden or just have a few plants in containers on a patio. Herbs are a good choice for beginners. They are undemanding plants that require little care, and oftentimes love our hot, dry weather. Fresh or dried herbs are expensive to buy but very inexpensive to grow. Of all plants, herbs probably have the best return on your gardening dollars. Fresh herbs will take a meal from plain to gourmet for just pennies.
Finally, gardening is a skill, with at least a three- to five-year learning curve. Expect failures, and you’ll be in good company. Even the very best gardeners have failures — lots of them. Gardening isn’t about the final outcome. It’s about the good feelings that come from enjoying your garden and sharing it with others.
So be optimistic and plant some seeds! The Master Gardener program is here to help you.